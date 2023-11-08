Apex Legends players slam Post Malone event: ‘Just another money grab’

It's not because the skins aren't cool enough, either.

Apex Legends players have been enjoying the addition of the limited-time Three Strikes mode for the Post Malone collaboration this season but are fuming at the lack of rewards on offer, with some players calling out a “greedy” Respawn Entertainment.

While the event’s game mode—which sees the standard Apex experience turned up to 11 with multiple “strikes” for teams as well as enhanced revive times—is proving to be a hit, the rewards on offer just aren’t matching the hype—and players want Respawn to know about it.

For 100 “Camo Credits,” which can be earned by completing the crossover event challenges, players can purchase Apex Packs but seemingly at just two a day. Unfortunately, it’s been revealed the two-pack limit is actually for the event as a whole, which spans an entire two weeks.

“Just another money grab, as expected,” one player said, sparking others to list off a bunch of old Apex events with equally terrible reward offerings. While no one is shaking a stick at two free Apex Packs this time around, what is the harm in offering a few more?

Another joked Post Malone probably received the 40-odd packs across the two weeks while the rest of the player base had to do with the two they could earn, but given we’ve seen just how much Apex currency he has, he probably doesn’t need the packs.

Some have even called upon Posty to “save” Apex, which his limited-time game mode and an assortment of Iconic Legend skins don’t seem to be able to do on their own. “Imagine a dude with a following like that, speaking out to the public about how shitty the game is being handled outside the monetization,” another added.

Somehow, we doubt Post Malone really cares about the “horrendous” state of matchmaking this season or the “ridiculous” quality of skins on offer let alone the monetization model of a free-to-play game.

But just in case you read this, Post—you’re their only hope now, they need your help pronto. In the meantime, catch me dropping into more Three Strikes, because at least the game mode is cool.