All new skins in the Apex Legends x Post Malone event

Unlock the skins while the event is live.

Respawn Entertainment has teamed up with iconic superstar Post Malone in a new Apex Legends collab, introducing a set of flashy skins for a handful of legends.

In addition to trying out the new Three Strikes LTM mode, which gives each squad three lives, players can unlock legend skins that have been designed in partnership with Post Malone while the Apex Legends x Post Malone event is live. These skins are part of a new skin tier, Iconic, and are pricier than your average cosmetic.

Wraith, Octane, Horizon, and Lifeline are the lucky recipients of these stylish skins that take inspiration from Post Malone’s music videos and concerts, as game designer “Hicks” said in a press conference in October.

Here are all the new legend skins in the Apex Legends x Post Malone event.

All the new legend skins in Apex Legends x Post Malone event

Touch of Style Octane

Octane wears a white suit with gold accents. He has red hair and a red colorful skull-like mask covering his face.
Acid Wraith

Wraith wears a black leather cropped jacket lined in gold with green camo print cargo pants. She has a black scarf and braids in her hair.
Hidden Blossoms Horizon

Horizon wears a purple and black cropped leather jacket with a white cropped tee beneath it. She wears green camo cargo paints with pink blossom flower accents.
Runaway Hit Lifeline

Lifeline stands with her back to the
How to unlock the Post Malone skins in Apex Legends

A screenshot from the Apex Legends in-game store showing the Post Malone event and multiple skin and sticker bundles.
Players can purchase the Post Malone-inspired skins from the in-game store under the “Specials” tab. Each skin comes in a bundle with a universal frame, holospray, and weapon skin for 3,000 Apex Coins. The Apex Legends x Post Malone event store also offers individual sticker packs for 300 Apex Coins a pop or 20 sticker packs for 6,000 Apex Coins.

When does the Apex Legends x Post Malone event end?

The Apex Legends x Post Malone event wraps up on Nov. 21, which gives players just two weeks to try out the new game mode and purchase any of the four skins included in the promotion.

