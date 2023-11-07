All new skins in the Apex Legends x Post Malone event

Respawn Entertainment has teamed up with iconic superstar Post Malone in a new Apex Legends collab, introducing a set of flashy skins for a handful of legends.
In addition to trying out the new Three Strikes LTM mode, which gives each squad three lives, players can unlock legend skins that have been designed in partnership with Post Malone while the Apex Legends x Post Malone event is live. These skins are part of a new skin tier, Iconic, and are pricier than your average cosmetic.
Wraith, Octane, Horizon, and Lifeline are the lucky recipients of these stylish skins that take inspiration from Post Malone’s music videos and concerts, as game designer “Hicks” said in a press conference in October.
Here are all the new legend skins in the Apex Legends x Post Malone event.
Touch of Style Octane
Acid Wraith
Hidden Blossoms Horizon
Runaway Hit Lifeline
How to unlock the Post Malone skins in Apex Legends
Players can purchase the Post Malone-inspired skins from the in-game store under the “Specials” tab. Each skin comes in a bundle with a universal frame, holospray, and weapon skin for 3,000 Apex Coins. The Apex Legends x Post Malone event store also offers individual sticker packs for 300 Apex Coins a pop or 20 sticker packs for 6,000 Apex Coins.
When does the Apex Legends x Post Malone event end?
The Apex Legends x Post Malone event wraps up on Nov. 21, which gives players just two weeks to try out the new game mode and purchase any of the four skins included in the promotion.