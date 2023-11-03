‘It’s ridiculous’: Apex players outraged at new Ignite season skins

Players don't want to spend Apex Coins for some of them.

Apex Legends players are not happy with some of the skins that rotated in the shop alongside the Ignite season on Oct. 31. Some of the skins are considered masked recolors that should, as such, be able to be bought using Legend Tokens.

“Why are they charging money for literal recolors of battle pass skins?” a baffled player asked in a Reddit thread from Nov. 2.

The Reddit user displayed two exclusive Legendary skins that can be bought from 1,800 to 2,500 Apex Coins, Hell Bent and Player Two (as part of a bundle), and showed their uncanny resemblance with previously released skins. Those premium skins represent a cost of around $17 and will only be available for a limited amount of time.

While Loba’s Hell Bent skin features a few shape differences in her outfit, Wattson’s Player Two skin is clearly a full recolor of System Shock, a Legendary skin available in season 17’s battle pass.

“It’s so frustrating that they’re charging people money for basically the same exact skin that came with a battle pass. It’s lazy,” the author said in a comment. Players massively agreed with that assessment, but some added that those skins weren’t a major highlight of the event and could simply be ignored.

Still, recolors belong to a specific category of skins in Apex Legends. Since they’re not created from scratch, even though they feature high rarity, they can be purchased either with Apex Coins or Legend Tokens—provided players own the base version of the skin that was recolored. If they don’t, they have to buy the base version with Apex Coins, and then the recolor.

Selling recolors as fully-fledged Legendary skins is frustrating for players who expect to spend their Legend tokens, which they can earn by simply leveling up in the game.

Apex Coins, on the other side, are precious. They’re used for premium content, such as upgraded Battle Pass and exclusive skins, so seeing those recolors with such a high price tag rubbed players the wrong way.

It’s still unclear whether Respawn Entertainment will react to the community’s feedback on the matter, however. Those skins will be available in the shop until Nov. 14.