Apex Legends players are convinced this is the fastest way to complete the battle pass

A new battle pass joins Apex Legends alongside each season, and completing it is important if you want precious rewards and enough Coins to buy the next one. But what’s the fastest way to complete it?

In an Oct. 11 Reddit thread, players argued which was the most effective method to leveling the battle pass after someone asked if completing it in 20 days was a realistic goal.

According to players, the best way to level the battle pass fast is by completing daily and weekly challenges.

While daily challenges rotate, weekly ones remain unlocked for the whole season. Completing these challenges after a month, up to the end of the season, will give you the most points in the shortest amount of time since you’ll usually be able to complete several of them at the same time.

“[The] fastest way to level up is to use your best legend and wait until you’ve got a whole bunch that can be done at once,” one player suggested.

Challenges on legends are common and many of them tend to overlap as more are unlocked. This will give you the opportunity to complete several of them simultaneously and rack up XP.

If you’re not sure you’ll have enough time to complete all the challenges before the season ends, you can also focus on those who will give you more stars (from two to 10). You can adjust your playstyle to complete them while playing regular games.

Weekly challenges are up for the whole season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“I think if you do mixtapes for all the damage ones, it would go faster,” one player argued. In general, though, you don’t have to think too much about challenges when playing Apex.

Regular games will allow you to complete challenges near the end of the season. They encompass pretty much all aspects of the game, from legends picked to weapons used and top ranking reached.

We suggest waiting for the end of the season to grind your battle pass because it will take you much more time and effort to complete it when starting out.

