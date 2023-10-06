Apex Legends player finds the perfect spot to hide away in Olympus 

An Apex Legends player found the perfect spot to get away from the eyes of the opponents in Olympus. But beware—it’s a risky spot to get into.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 5, a player shared how they discovered the spot in Olympus’ Energy Depot POI with a confusing, yet fun video.

They explain they were AFK for a while, which pushed their mischievous teammates to play with their character’s body by throwing nades and pushing them. That’s how they eventually sent them to an invisible ledge that allowed them to remain in a half-hidden spot, safe, but also blocked.

That rat spot is a double-edged sword: Players won’t be able to do anything when hiding there, but it can still be useful for those who’re not willing to take risks or have to go away from the game for a short while.

They’ll also need a way to get back up, either by their own means or relying on one of their teammates, so it’s far from being an ideal spot. In addition, enemies might still notice them, especially if a Bloodhound, the ultimate rat seeker, hovers near the spot.

The response to the post was mixed, as hiding spots have been getting more controversial in the last few seasons. In Season 17, the ranked point system was adjusted to reward more survival instead of kills and assists.

It drove more players to hide until the end of a game, which is called ratting and considered a fun-killer in Apex Legends. Ranked point allocation was readjusted in Season 18, which was released on Aug. 8, to balance out kills and survival. It’ll last until Oct. 31.

