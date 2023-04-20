Apex Legends player finds genius counter strategy to Catalyst’s ultimate

Apex Legends‘ Catalyst can become a nightmare for her enemies, but she’s not easy to master. And sometimes, her abilities can turn against her own team.

In a video shared on a recent Reddit thread, a Wattson player showed the perfect way to counter Catalyst’s ultimate, Dark Veil, by placing fences alongside it.

Related: One unpopular Apex Legends character is quietly becoming a favorite pick in high ranks

The wall is supposed to hinder the vision and mobility of her opponents, but it can also block them from getting toward their enemies. In this case, the enemies didn’t notice Wattson trapping the other side of the wall.

Wattson rushed to cover to shield herself, while her teammates took charge. The ally Ash prepared grenades to throw at any opponent who would cross the fences, which sent them a notification when they did. She hit her targets with each grenade and dealt tremendous damage to the team.

To make things better for the Wattson team, this was the fight to become the last team standing in the match. Thanks to Ash’s grenades, enemies lost the edge and tried to find cover elsewhere. They took them down and earned the victory.

“This is actually hilarious,” wrote the highest-voted comment in the thread. Others called it a “death trap,” saying they would start testing this strategy out the next time they’d play Wattson in Apex.

Meanwhile, players are still waiting for the next Legend coming alongside Season 17 to be revealed by the developer. Still, hints point at Ballistic as the next in line, including a clue that might have been hidden in the game’s latest cinematic trailer. The next season is expected to be introduced to live servers on May 9.