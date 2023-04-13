Cryptic season 17 teaser hints at new Apex Legends Firing Range update

Season 17 of Apex Legends is less than a month away, due to begin on May 9, and that means it’s time for new teasers to start popping up in the game. The first teaser appeared in the game on April 13—but you’ll have to do a bit of searching for it in the Firing Range to find it.

In the back of the Firing Range, beyond the dummies and first few rows of square targets, there are three sets of stairs that seemingly lead to nowhere. And at the top of one, players can find an unassuming cargo box that teases some long-requested additions to the Firing Range that will most likely be coming in season 17.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The box, labeled “Asset Migration Initiative,” noted that it was designed to be transferred to the “Dynamic Testing Facility” on Solace. Solace is the planet where Kings Canyon and the game’s Firing Range are located, so it seems this box has at least made it to the correct planet. The Dynamic Testing Facility also has roots in Titanfall 2, as it was an IMC facility full of shifting platforms and structures where Jack Cooper and BT first took down Ash.

It seems most likely that if assets are being migrated to Solace and the Dynamic Testing Facility is being name-dropped, the Firing Range will probably get a little facelift in season 17. If that wasn’t enough, the lot number listed on the box also looks like a bit of a teaser. “#S17FR2K23RSPN” could easily translate to “season 17 Firing Range 2023 Respawn.”

While the teaser momentarily disappeared from the Firing Range shortly after going live, it just as quickly returned, and players should be able to find the new box now.

The current season of Apex brought with it several Firing Range buffs that many players wanted, such as the options to enable dummies to strafe and fire back, infinite ammo, and more. But more players wanted further changes to the Firing Range to add some small buildings and other structures to some of its more open areas so players could practice one-vs-one fights in the Firing Range with their friends. With assets moving to Solace and the Dynamic Testing Facility famous for its assembly line structures in Titanfall 2, players very well might be getting their wish for a one-vs-one arena of some sort to be added into the Firing Range next season.

It’s still too early to tell what exactly the box indicates in the Firing Range. But if the hints line up the way they seem to be, it looks like season 17 will provide some further quality-of-life changes in the game’s test environment for players to enjoy soon enough.