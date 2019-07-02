How to play Wattson in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ second season of content is upon us, which means its next character has also arrived.

The calm and collected Wattson, who has spent her life watching the Legends compete in the Apex, finally has a chance to shine and is sure to be a useful tool in any party of three’s efforts to win a match.

A defensive fighter, Wattson’s kit revolves around setting up areas of protection for her team to zone away opposition, strangling potential choke-points and, of course, frustrating foes.

Wattson won’t be for everyone and is far better at supporting teams. So if you find yourself as the run-and-gun type, or just want to enjoy a firefight, Wattson won’t be for you.

Passive Ability: Spark of Genius

There isn’t really much to say about her Passive, other than it’s neat.

When Wattson uses an Ultimate Accelerant, instead of recharging her Ultimate part-way, it instead recharges it fully, leaving multiple versions of the item open for any members to use.

You can, of course, hog the item to continuously use your Ultimate in the heat of battle but that is down to you to decide.

Tactical Ability: Perimeter Security

Wattson can drop nodes that, when placed next to each other, create an electrified fence that damages and slows enemies.

Obviously, these gates are meant to be placed in choke points or even in front of doors to stop an enemy from getting in or, at least, slowing them down.

Use this node to block enemy advances or set up a defense while you pick up a downed ally. Work together with characters like Lifeline or Gibraltar and you can easily cease an enemy’s aggressive tactics and save lives.

Wattson Ultimate: Interception Pylon

The big one. Wattson’s Ultimate creates an electrified pylon that can destroy incoming grenades and even mortar-like Ultimates from other players while damaging shields of any foe that stand near it.

Wattson will also gain back more nodes for her Tactical ability while it is active, letting you, once again, set up a little area of defense that foes will need to try to gun their way through or retreat until it ends.

Ideally, you want to save this ability for when you are in a pinch as using it too quickly will cease any enemy’s immediate attack, forcing them to wait till it ends.

You can, of course, also use this to bait an enemy in before using an Ultimate Accelerant to put up another one instantly, but you mainly want to save it as a last resort to stop Gibraltar and Bangelore’s Ultimates from shredding your team out in the open or in the final circle.