Apex Legends player encounters colorful visual glitch

Apex Legends players have experienced several different glitches in the past. Some have caused players to drop into a mind boggling, colorful map while others have caused players to teleport randomly while using a champion’s ultimate ability. One player recently encountered a new glitch which caused most textures in the game to have a shiny, colorful appearance.

The player uploaded a clip of their match in Apex Legends. Most textures on the buildings, guns, and environments have a rainbow-like color pattern that also give off a distinct glow. The player played the game normally and even won the match, and they did not think the glitch was anything major. This is likely not the case, however, as other players in the comments confirmed it might be the signs of an underlying hardware issue.

Other players immediately warned that this visual glitch is likely the result of a faulty or damaged GPU and that it will likely break soon. One player confirmed the same bug happening during season one and that their GPU died two weeks later. Others explained that a simple driver update might resolve the issue, but it can vary depending on the players setup.

The glitch is a nice change of pace that adds unique textures, but any players experiencing it might have a bigger problem on their hands. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the availability of parts for PC’s, so it may be difficult for any players experiencing this issue to obtain new parts.