Apex Legends' Pathfinder is getting a limited edition Star Wars skin

A new and free skin in Apex Legends is live now, and it’s for none other than everyone’s favorite bot, Pathfinder. Not only that, but it’s a crossover skin with Star Wars.

The BP-1 skin is in celebration of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, another title by Apex developer Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends on Twitter In celebration of the launch of #JediFallenOrder, we’re releasing the BD-1-inspired, “BP-1 Pathfinder skin.” To claim the skin, simply log in to Apex Legends from Dec 3 – Jan 14. Congratulations once again to the Jedi team here at Respawn! ❤ https://t.co/Y075K3VjtF

BP-1 is inspired by and in tribute to BD-1, the mini companion droid who accompanies Jedi Cal Kestis in Fallen Order, which has received rave reviews across the gaming landscape.

Star Wars also had a crossover with Fortnite last month when it released the Stormtrooper skin to celebrate Fallen Order being released on the Epic Games store.

To claim the Pathfinder skin, players only need to log into Apex Legends between Dec. 3 and Jan. 14 to grab it for free. So make sure to boot up the game for the free skin before it’s gone forever.