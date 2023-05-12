Apex Legends’ new Firing Range reminds players of Titanfall, and they are heartbroken

Apex Legends‘ Season 17 brought a new Firing Range map with more ways to hone your aiming skills on May 9. While it may be new, it left players feeling nostalgic, sending them back in time to beautiful moments shared with Titanfall.

A Reddit user produced a heart-wrenching video of them flying through the Firing Range, inter-spliced with clips doing the same thing on Titanfall.

To really drive home the sadness, they added a black-and-white filter and, rounded things up with the saddest song known to man— the soundtrack from Disney’s Up.

In the firing range, the player found a spot where they could speedrun through a house using Octane’s jump pad and double jump.

It reminded them of the fast-paced gameplay of Titanfall 2, which featured climbing and wall-running. Players have been begging the developer to add the latter for a while, but it has yet to be implemented into the game.

Titanfall nostalgia in the Apex community is still going strong, seven years after the release of Titanfall 2. One day prior to this video, another player edited a video of Apex to melt the gameplay into Titanfall‘s in a flawless transition, and it gathered tremendous praise from fans.

Meanwhile, Titanfall fans are eager to see more content from the beloved titles being incorporated into the battle royale game.

In September 2022, leaks reportedly unveiled maps from Titanfall that would be released as part of the upcoming limited game mode Ball. No more information on the matter was shared since then, however.

Meanwhile, the latest season brought Ballistic as a new playable Legend, as well as World’s Edge changes, numerous balance changes to shift the meta, and more on May 9.

