Apex Legends’ Legendary Hunt event and update has been delayed

Players were hoping for the new Apex Legends limited-time event Legendary Hunt to go live today at 12pm CT, but that didn’t happen.

Respawn is delaying today’s update due to “a hiccup” that the company ran into this morning. It’s unclear what caused that delay and when the update will be released.



“We’re sorting things out and working to get it shipped ASAP,” the official Apex Legends Twitter account said. “We’re sorry for the hold up. We’ll be providing an update as we get more info.”



That doesn’t mean the update isn’t coming today, though. Based on what Respawn wrote in the tweet, we can assume it’s just a small issue that will push the patch back a few hours.

The Legendary Hunt event is set to start today and go on until June 18. And if everything goes right, players will also have full access to all of the challenges today along with the new Elite Queue.

Respawn has refrained from saying if the Legendary Hunt patch will also contain changes or updates to non-event elements of the game, such as balance adjustments for legends or changes to the game’s map. We know that new skins are coming as part of the event, along with a double experience period to help players complete their Battle Pass faster.

Respawn said it will keep players updated about its progress with today’s Apex update. It’s unclear if the duration of the event will be extended in case its release is pushed back an entire day.