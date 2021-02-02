Apex Legends launches worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on March 9

Respawn will offer 30 free battle pass levels and double XP to help players catch up.

While the screen might be smaller, the action is just as big.

Apex Legends is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 9, Respawn announced today. Respawn teamed up with Texas-based video game developer Panic Button to launch the port with "full feature parity" worldwide.

We're proud to announce that Apex Legends launches on Nintendo Switch on March 9th, 2021.



"We’re very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimizations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go," game director Chad Grenier said.

The Switch version will support cross-platform play, allowing handheld users to battle it out against PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players.

The latest seasonal content will immediately be available upon release. And since the Switch launch is a few weeks after season eight's start, players will be given 30 free battle pass levels to catch up. Respawn will also throw in double XP for the first two weeks.

Apex season eight, Mayhem, kicked off earlier today, introducing Explosives Expert Fuse, a new battle pass, loot changes, and the 30-30 Repeater Rifle.