Apex Legends’ season 8 battle pass trailer shows off a Pirate Fuse legendary with a new skin for his ultimate

Apex Legends’ season eight battle pass trailer gave fans a good look at what to expect from the next season—including two of Fuse’s upcoming legendaries, Holo-Sprays, and skydive emotes for a slew of legends.

Fuse's upcoming skins, however, stole the show today. His upcoming new visuals will dress him up and likely change the appearance of his ultimate. The beginning of the video shows the explosives expert dressed like a pirate with an ornate, gold-engraved cannon instead of a mortar.

Players can spot another one of Fuse's legendaries in the video: an Evil Knievel-esque biker outfit that also changes the look of his mortar. Instead of the default skin, the visual makes the mortar look like a bike, with handlebars and a seat, and a fiery decal around its rim.

In addition to the explosives enthusiast's legendaries, the trailer also previewed upcoming skydive emotes for Horizon, Wraith, Lifeline, Fuse, and Pathfinder, as well as Holo-Sprays for Fuse, Loba, Bangalore, Lifeline, and Gibraltar.

The cinematic also gave a more detailed look at the upcoming skins for Bangalore and Lifeline—including their matching cosmetics.

Lifeline's Bad to the Bone skin lets players “delve into the dark side” of the combat medic, and it matches with the Flatline's upcoming Chain Beast visual. The skin dyes the Flatline in a vivid shade of red and wraps a chain around the gun's barrel—a match with the chains around Lifeline's waist in her battle pass visual. Bangalore's Radical Action, on the other hand, matches with this battle pass' reactive skin, the Longbow DMR X-1.

The new battle pass will become available tomorrow when Apex's season eight, Mayhem, goes live.