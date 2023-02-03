Apex Legends’ latest teaser hints at carnival-themed anniversary event

Come one, come all! Welcome to Apex’s four year anniversary!

The ALGS Split One Playoffs entered its second day of competition this morning, featuring the best international teams fighting to be crowned the first 2023 LAN champion, coupled with the latest news about the future of Apex Legends. Respawn Entertainment has historically teased new content during its international LAN events, with 2023 being no different.

The official PlayApex Twitter account posted the teaser after the group stage of the Split One Playoffs concluded, hinting at the four year anniversary celebration event for Apex Legends.

One Front Row Seat to The Greatest Show in the Outlands! pic.twitter.com/lnbMkYxlim — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 3, 2023

The teaser image includes a possible new themed skin line, revolving around the opening day of a carnival and including images of Octane as a jester, Mirage as a tiger, Gibraltar as a strongman, and Pathfinder as an acrobat. The poster also confirms World’s Edge as the featured map for Season 16.

Respawn has famously celebrated each anniversary with new and returning content, including the first re-run of past limited time collection items in the second anniversary, and the introduction of Prestige Skins in year three, a unique line of skins and finishers that evolve with lifetime damage on the legend. The announcement of World’s Edge as Season 16’s map also lines up with recent rumors of Mirage Voyage’s return to Apex, with its first introduction on World’s Edge in Season 3 and its last appearance as the “Party Crasher” Arenas map in Season 9.

Rumored to be in the new season is the class system overhaul, with each legend receiving new passives and abilities based on their role within a team, such as the reworked assault category, which can now carry additional ammo per inventory slot and open exclusive red boxes that contain weapon attachments, akin to Lifeline’s passive.



Season 15 of Apex Legends is set to conclude on Feb. 14, with Season 16 starting right afterwards. Season 16, Revelry, will feature map changes, character buffs and nerfs, and a new battle pass to complete.