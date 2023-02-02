The next season of Apex Legends is almost underway, and as we say goodbye to Season 15, we’ll be welcoming a series of meta-changing buffs and nerfs that’ll change the meta. Season 16 is bound to shake up the game, and the only way to prepare yourself is to count down each and every day before it launches.

This season has mere days until its final send-off, the new battle pass will arrive, and players will grind all the way to tier 100 once again. But how many precious days do we have left to salvage what we can from the Season 15 battle pass?

Here’s when everything kicks off.

When does Apex Season 16 release?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

This time around, the Apex season is kicking off on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful celebration of love and chocolate. This year, unfortunately for all the couples out there, the lover’s event will be absolutely overshadowed by Apex Season 16, which is penned in to release on Tuesday, Feb. 14. There’ll only be one new love found that day, we’re expecting—Apex’s newest season.

The last Apex season started on Nov. 1, 2022, and ran for several months. Now it’s finally time to put it o rest. Season 16 will run for roughly the same amount of time, complete with new cosmetics and gun changes to mix up the Apex landscape.

Hopefully, the leaks surrounding a Class system rehaul, new legends, akimbo weapons, and wall-running are a part of next season because they all sound amazing.