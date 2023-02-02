Apex Legends delivers a new season for fans every couple of months. Each new season introduces gameplay changes that mix up the title and keep it fresh all year long. Season 16 is next in line, with season 15 coming to a close very soon.

Season 15 landed on Apex servers on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and after months of grinding and gaming, it’s time for players to say goodbye. The season introduced the Spellbound Collection event, private matches, weapon changes, and fixes for bugs that plagued the season prior, and we as a community are thankful.

For you, gamers who would like to mourn the loss of our dear seasonal friend, but to do that, you’ll need to know what day is its final day.

When does Apex Season 15 finish?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Season 15 is penned in to end just before Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The current season will soon make way for Apex’s 16th season, where changes to the meta, maps, and game modes will change the majority of the tweaks from seasons prior.

For those of you with time constraints, and battle pass tiers still locked, you’ll have until Feb. 14 to climb to the top. Valentine’s Day is the yearly day of love and now will be solely remembered for all the good times Season 15 brought to the table.

Fear not though, there are numerous changes coming to Respawn’s FPS; there have already been several rumored leaks showcasing exciting weapons, agents, and mechanics to look forward to in the next season, which will land after S15 closes its doors.

It’s the beginning of a new Apex season, so let’s prepare to start again.