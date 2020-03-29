Apex Legends fan creates unique cyberpunk skin concept for Wraith

Apex Legends‘ cast of characters have dozens of unique skins that range from simple color changes to full on redesigns. One Apex player created their own unique skin for Wraith which has a fun, robotic feel missing from her other skins.

The player uploaded an image of their skin concept that takes the Interdimensional Skirmisher in a unique direction. The skin adds several chains and harnesses to Wraith’s outfit that give a deadlier, cyberpunk feel. She also has a set of purple and purple makeup which fits the character’s overall theme. Her jacket also seems to be transparent like how Wattson’s legs are in her own cyberpunk-themed skin.

Wattson’s Cyberpunk skin also took the character in a darker, fun direction. Wattson has pink hair, pink horns, and a pink eye patch in the unique skin which is gives her a more intense and fun look.

Other Apex players confirmed their approval of the skin and that they think it is better than the Perfect Soldier skin that was included with the battle pass. The fan-made Wraith skin compliments the Cyberpunk Wattson skin and would make a nice addition to the game.

A new Wraith skin would also be a nice substitute for fans who missed out on her exclusive Voidwalker skin, which will not be returning any time soon.

Fans are constantly creating fun and new ideas for the champions in Apex Legends, so it is only a matter of time before the developers begin taking their ideas into consideration.