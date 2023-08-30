Apex Legends devs should actually consider adding this awesome Newcastle Heirloom

This might be the perfect design for Newcastle.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends player designed the perfect Heirloom for Newcastle which they printed out in 3D, and fans are now begging Respawn Entertainment to add it to the game.

The Heirloom was shared in a Reddit thread from Aug. 28. It’s a longsword that suits both Newcastle’s knight vibes and the style of his armor.

The Legend has yet to see his Heirloom added, and it’s unclear when it’ll be introduced to the game, but players are now vouching for a weapon like this. “The knight vibes should stay. A longsword or lance is the only acceptable heirloom,” wrote the top-voted comment.

I came up with an Heirloom for newcastle, Its a Longsword! I thought this matches his knightly character and also goes very well with his shield. Let me know what you think 🙂 ?
by u/ItsHuubske in apexlegends

Players generally gave overwhelmingly positive feedback on the fan-made Heirloom, but some others also had their own ideas on what they’d like to see in the game for Newcastle’s premium weapon.

“I think a big boy battleaxe would make sense for our big boy Newcastle,” wrote another user. “A lance feels more appropriate the way he likes to charge,” argued an answer to it.

Related: This Apex Legends trick is perfect for helping beginners track ammo

There are seven Legends in Apex who don’t have Heirlooms, and it’s unclear which one is next in line to get their first one. Newcastle isn’t the oldest Legend released without his Heirloom, however, which suggests players will have to wait a long time before seeing it come into the game.

Based on the release date of those who have yet to get those, Horizon and Fuse will most likely be the next ones on the list. Meanwhile, season 18 is in full swing, with some balance changes and the Resurrection battle pass with more exclusive skins to earn.

About the author

Eva Martinello

Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.

More Stories by Eva Martinello