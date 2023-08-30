This Apex Legends trick is perfect for helping beginners track ammo

An Apex Legends player has today shared an ingenious method for tracking ammo while on the run, which makes it easy to prioritize loot and could very well save your life during your next battle royale match.

The crafty player in question simply picked out a weapon skin with a color that matches its weapon and ammo type, meaning they’d just have to note the color of their gun and pick up the ammo box that matches. It’s a great idea for newbies to Apex who are still coming to grips with adapting to the game’s huge armory.

As can be seen in the screenshot posted to Reddit on Aug. 29, Apex player Bellhazer has their weapons set recolored based on which ammo the weapon holds, from a cardinal red for shotguns to Bengal yellow for guns that use light rounds.

Even better, each of the skin recolors is of a Common rarity, meaning they’re super cheap to obtain. At just 30 crafting materials each, players can outfit their favorite weapons fairly quickly just from the Apex Packs earned by leveling up their account.

The method is not without its downsides. One user mentioned they used to use this method when they were new, but switched weapon skins out after collecting a variety of Legendary skins, which just look too cool not to use.

Another asked what players can do for unique weapons like the C.A.R. SMG, which uses both heavy and light ammo and would need two specific colors. Bellhazer resorted to using a skin with a mix of different colors, but one C.A.R. skin might fit the bill for both types.

I mean, it has blue and yellow I guess? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prison Pacifier skin has shades of both yellow and light green, somewhat matching both ammo type colors. Unfortunately, as it’s a Legendary skin, it’ll set you back a huge chunk of crafting materials to obtain unless you played and earned it during Apex season 12’s Unshackled event back in 2022.

One player (rightfully so, in my opinion) said the Midnight skin is best, and while an all-black skin would completely defeat the purpose of the idea Bellhazer proposed, with every gun coated in a sleek, stealthy dark grey, you’d at least be the coolest newbie.

If you’re struggling to remember off by heart what ammo your weapon uses, and you can’t be bothered to check the bottom-right label next to the weapon’s name, then perhaps this method is for you. Give it a go next time you drop into Broken Moon and keep your backpack clear of random ammo types you don’t even use.

