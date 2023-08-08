Get ready for a whole new season in the Outlands, Apex Legends fans. Season 18, Resurrection, launched today with a new battle pass chock full of legend and weapon skins.

This new season is all about Revenant, and Revenant is all about being spooky, so it makes sense that the skins in this battle pass follow suit. Mad Maggie and Pathfinder are the stars of the show this season, having received Legendary skins at levels 24 and 50, respectively. Gibraltar, Octane, and Valkyrie have also gotten new outfits, and players will automatically be able to unlock these skins at level one alongside the Legendary Vortex Core L-Star if they purchase the standard battle pass.

Like in previous seasons, the standard battle pass will cost 900 Apex Coins and will start at level one. Players will also have the option to purchase the Premium Bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins, which will unlock the first 25 levels of the pass, including the Outlawed Tech Mad Maggie skin, automatically.

Here are all the battle pass legend skins in Apex Legends‘ season 18, Resurrection.

Advanced Reign Valkyrie

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bad Blood Caustic

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Rush Octane

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Outlawed Tech Mad Maggie

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pathogen Pathfinder

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Resurrection is now live, and players will have a total of 84 days to unlock all the cosmetics included in the season 18 battle pass. While the season is live, players will also be able to try out the new Broken Moon map additions to the Mixtape playlist, much-needed changes to the Charge Rifle, and Revenant’s reworked ability kit.

