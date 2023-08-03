Revenant’s new look will be a base skin, but you can still use your old Apex cosmetics

Apex Legends’ Revenant is getting a horrifying new kit and a different look when season 18 launches next week. But if you’d rather return to the sulky version of the simulacrum, you can still use some of your old cosmetics, Respawn Entertainment shared before the new season.

The simulacrum’s new face was revealed alongside part two of the Kill Code cinematic, which functions as the Resurrection launch trailer. Though the video confirmed the simulacrum was getting a rework, its impact on gameplay was still unclear.

Revenant’s new look “will be the base skin moving forward with new Revenant,” game designer Evan Funnell confirmed ahead of Apex season 18, “but all the old skins are still available for you to be able to select.”

This means Revenant’s new design won’t be a Legendary or Mythic skin, and won’t need any unlocking at all. Most of the legacy aspects from Revenant’s rework should also be available in the simulacrum’s resurrected version, including progress trackers and cosmetics.

“It’s the same character, just that abilities have been changed out,” Funnell said. “So all of your stats, all of your skins, everything you had on the original Revenant still carries over to the new one.”

While players can use their old Legendary Revenant skills, new cosmetics for the assassin could take on his later iteration. This shouldn’t pose much of a problem with Legendary skins since they change the simulacrum’s face, but depending on how Respawn approaches Epic outfits, players could see some differences.

Whether you want to check out the new looks or try out his new kit in battle, Revenant will be available for all players during season 18, with the possibility of unlocking him permanently after completing challenges related to the simulacrum.

In addition to Revenant’s rework, Apex players can catch everything season 18 has to offer when it lands on the servers on Tuesday, Aug. 8—including a sweep of balancing updates, changes to care package weapons, and more.

