Apex leaked legend selection screen reveals new skins for Lifeline, Bloodhound, Wattson, and Mirage

Apex Legends fans received a slew of new cosmetics with two back-to-back events, but more legend skins may already be on their way, according to recent leaks. A Reddit user recently posted a legend selection screen featuring five skins—four of which are new looks for Lifeline, Bloodhound, Wattson, and Mirage.

Of the bunch, Bloodhound and Lifeline’s leaked skins stand out as new legendary looks. The Technological Tracker wears what looks to be a devil-themed mask while Lifeline dons a feathery top and a golden circlet with Hermes-like wings. The two skins seemingly follow a “devil vs. angel” theme, suggesting they may be related.

r/apexlegends – Leaked Loading Screen Skins + Ghostwraith Character Select Animation r/apexlegends: The developer supported, community-run subreddit dedicated to Apex Legends made by Respawn Entertainment.

The Bangalore skin included in the loading screen seems to be the Counter-Culture skin Respawn previewed for the Voidwalker event’s skin store, while Mirage’s skin could be the fourth and final Twitch Prime reward. In Twitch’s Apex promotion, Prime subscribers have been able to unlock a new epic legend skin every month. And with Octane’s Whiplash skin dropping in the middle of August, Mirage’s Prime skin should be releasing within the next couple of weeks.

The remaining Wattson, Lifeline, and Bloodhound skins are without context, but many fans have speculated the Bloodhound and Lifeline skins could be version-exclusives for Apex’s physical editions, which were leaked at a GameStop conference—the same conference that seemingly revealed Crypto, a new charge rifle, and a Halloween skin for Gibraltar.

Apex‘s new two-week Voidwalker event is underway and fans of the game will be able to pick up Bangalore’s Counter-Culture skin for 500 Apex Coins when it hits the event store on Sept. 10.