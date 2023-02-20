Game-changing Apex glitch is letting players swap abilities, Heirlooms to different Legends

Season 16 of Apex Legends has started strong with a new all-time peak player count on Steam only a day after its release. While there have been issues, including players being demoted to Rookie and TDM needing a major pile of quality-of-life improvements early, there have been some fun glitches too.

If you’ve ever wanted to transfer Heirlooms or abilities to another legend, you can do so because of a new glitch! But it only works in the Firing Range.

To take advantage of this glitch, you need to be joined by a friend playing Lifeline. And they kill you. They will then need to resurrect you using Lifeline’s Drone. While this is happening, change your character. Once you revive, your abilities, along with your Heirloom, should transfer to the new Legend.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to see Gibraltar flying around using Valkyrie’s jets, throw Nox Gas Grenades as Bloodhound, or use your own Zipline as Wraith, you now can.

Even though this is a glitch, it does pose the question, “What if?” Other titles like CoD or Overwatch have Gun Games where chaos reigns, so what if a new Apex mode was created where your character gets a new set of abilities every few minutes, forcing you to adapt? Or what if you could get an ability transfer item in a Care Package during Normal matches? While these ideas may never see fruition, it’s still fun to dream.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to see your abilities or heirlooms on another character, head to the Firing Range while the Apex glitch is still active and test it out.