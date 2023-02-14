Apex fan dreams up a World’s Edge Fragment rework every player wants to see

We should take Fragment and push it somewhere else.

Once season 16 of Apex Legends finally launches this week, it appears Respawn will have delivered on a lot of what players have wanted to see.

The legends have all been reorganized and reworked according to their class, a new Mixtape LTM playlist is replacing Arenas, and the title’s first new weapon in over a year appears primed to shake up the meta.

Something that has perhaps been lost along the way, however, are community calls for Respawn to adjust some of the maps for competitive balance. In particular, the Fragment area on World’s Edge has long been a point of contention for Apex fans, with many remaining bamboozled about why the popular POI hasn’t received any recent changes.

Both parts of Fragment attract so much attention that it that causes the pacing of games on World’s Edge to be sporadic.

Thanks to one vocal Apex player on Reddit, however, it appears that an easy solution may have been under all of our noses this entire time.

As showcased on Reddit by BlackhawkRogueNinjaX, a quick way to alleviate the issue could be to simply swap out both Fragment East and Fragment West with the Climatizer POI.

“I put the map in MS Paint cut a square out of the entire North East of the map,” BlackhawkRogueNinjaX said in the Reddit thread, “so Fragment, past Epicentre up to Climatiser, and just rotated it 180 degrees, so Fragment swaps with Climatiser effectively. Moving it to the outskirts keeps the ‘Fun’ POI intact, but disincentivizes dropping there as it’s now on the outskirts.”

Before long, BlackhawkRogueNinjaX’s suggestion received plenty of fairly positive feedback online.

“Would literally fix the map,” one Redditor commented. “Idk how they have left WE in its current state for so long.” “If you don’t a get a reply from a Respawn employee in this thread, I’ll be surprised,” another wrote.

Others questioned how the move would make sense within the game’s lore. “Lore reason is it’s sucked, so they fixed it,” BlackhawkRogueNinjaX said to one reply.

Ultimately, many will be keen to see what changes are made to World’s Edge, if at all. According to leaks and rumors, it appears one change likely to materialize with World’s Edge in season 16 is the return of the Mirage Voyage POI.

The new Apex Revelry event will launch on Tuesday, Feb. 14.