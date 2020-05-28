Here are the best landing spots in World's Edge if you want to become the champion.

Apex Legends‘ maps are a mutating element in the battle royale. Both maps have seen plenty of changes from their first versions and the constant updates to both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge mean no season is ever the same.

World’s Edge was introduced with two features that were unique when compared to Kings Canyon at the time: loot vaults and a moving train. Bold players can land on the train for a chance at high-level loot and players who find a vault key can search the map for one of three vaults.

With the countless POIs, vaults, trains, and randomized dropship patterns, it’s easy to feel lost when roaming World’s Edge or trying to find a good drop spot. Here’s what’s in every part of the map so you can figure out where to land and where to go next.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Northwest: Skyhook, Bloodhound’s Trials, The Train Yard, Drill Site, Lava Fissure

The Northwest section of the map houses plenty of popular landing spots. And depending on the dropship’s path, it’s hard to land in peace on this side of the map.

Skyhook is a loot-infused fragment of a city and players who want to arm up can find plenty of gear scattered around the numerous buildings. It’s a popular landing location, however, so be ready to scavenge the builds quickly and prepare for a fight.

Bloodhound’s Trials are another surefire way to obtain high-level gear, but players must fight off Prowlers to do so. The fierce creatures deal hefty damage, so be careful when opting to take the Trials. Completing the three Trials also takes a few minutes and may have players frantically running outside to escape the closing ring.

The Train Yard is a jungle gym-esque structure with several suspended houses accessible through vertical ziplines. The POI is filled with loot, which makes it a prime destination. A vault sits in the tunnels on the south side of the area for players who find a key.

Lava Fissure is a more remote POI that also presents plenty of loot with the tradeoff of it being further away. It’s usually a safe landing location (as safe as can be) and connects straight to Drill Site through a small tunnel. From there, players can head south to the Mirage Voyage or try their luck at the Train Yard for more gear. Drill Site in itself doesn’t carry too much loot, so consider rotating to nearby areas as well.

Southwest: Mirage Voyage, the Harvester, Thermal Station, The Tree

The Mirage Voyage is a great landing spot for players who want to get their hands on loot and bamboozle enemies. Be mindful of the Mirage decoys, though—most of them aren’t enemies. The boat and its surrounding area are filled with loot and the party ball has a good chance of holding a vault key, which is perfect to use on the nearby Train Yard vault.

The Harvester is a gargantuan, loot-filled structure at the center of the map. The building is filled with enough gear to outfit a small army, which makes it a prime destination. Its central location allows players to move toward any direction through tunnels and mountain passes, which opens plenty of rotation options.

The Tree and Thermal Station have good gear on their own and their location on the edge of the map makes them usually less of a target for other players. Both areas house good gear, but players only have a handful of rotation options after landing here.

Northeast: The Epicenter, Capitol City Ruins, Refinery, Overlook, Survey Camp

The northeastern portion of the map is one of the most popular areas. The Epicenter and the Fragments of former Capitol City make for interesting combat areas. But if you’re looking for a safe landing spot, this isn’t it.

The Epicenter has quality gear and sits in the middle of the region, which makes it a hot landing zone. Squads that land here will probably engage in early fights with other squads in the POI or with enemies in the Fragments. There aren’t many rotation choices from here, though. Players will likely move toward the Fragments and spread out from there.

Fragment East and West are two halves of the ruins of Capitol City. The gap between them creates two separate combat areas, each one brimming with loot. The quickest connection between the two Fragments is a bridge, but players can take the long way around the lava. Both Fragments present a myriad of rotation options. The west side allows players to move to the Train Yard or Skyhook, while the east links straight to the southeast side of the map. The Harvester is also to the south of both POIs.

Survey Camp, Refinery, and Overlook are part of the less-populated surrounding areas. Players who land here will likely have to go through the Epicenter or the Fragments once they move. Overlook houses some good gear and Survey Camp’s weapon racks end the need for meleeing in early engagements. But be careful once you’ve finished looting. You’re likely to see combat, or at least traces of it, as you move closer to the center of the region.

Southeast: Sorting Factory, the Geyser, Lava City, The Dome

Sorting Factory is the crown jewel of the southeast. The POI has plenty of gear inside the building and in the surrounding areas—and it’s close enough to the center to open a wide range of options. Like the Harvester, players can easily make their way to any portion of the map based on the ring locations.

The Geyser is one of the most scenic areas in World’s Edge, but its snakelike corridors are also home to plenty of loot to outfit a squad. Players lucky enough to get a vault key may visit the vault in the tunnels north of the POI, but squads can easily move to Sorting Factory or the ruins of Capitol City.

Lava City and the Dome are fairly safe drop spots due to their remote location, but their decent loot makes them viable locations. Lava City’s supply bins can provide useful gear, but players don’t have many rotation options. You’ll either need to go toward the center of the map through Sorting Factory or to the northeast through Geyser. Players who stumbled upon a vault key can find a place to use it inside the tunnels west of Lava City.

The Train

The Train doesn’t really belong in one specific region because it runs on the train tracks around the map. Its supply bins have plenty of high-level gear, which causes players to flock to it. Expect good loot and heavy resistance when dropping on the Train and be ready to jump out of it if things get too rough. Just be careful not to open a big gap between you and the rest of you team, though. If each player jumps toward a different POI, they’ll be a sitting duck until the squad reunites.