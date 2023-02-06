When does Apex’s Mixtape playlist release?

Some of Apex Legends’ limited-time modes aren’t as limited-time as they have been in the past few years. While these short-lived modes can make triumphant returns every now and then for some extra spice (such as Control) or make explosive debuts (such as Gun Run), they tend to only be playable for brief windows—or at least they were until season 16.

With the arrival of the new season, though, Respawn Entertainment is bringing in a low-pressure, high-fun environment featuring some of the most popular game modes—including Team Deathmatch, a new addition in season 16.

To reach that goal, Respawn is offering an alternative stage to the high-stakes modes, such as battle royale and Arenas. The team is providing players with a different, permanent destination, which includes some of the most acclaimed limited-time modes that have appeared in Apex.

The Mixtape playlist is meant to serve as a more casual playground, an environment where players can improve their skills mostly without worrying about dying, looting, or getting third-partied. This is a solid option for newcomers and veterans alike who want to improve, or just for players who may find themselves tired of the battle royale after four years. The new Mixtape playlist brings some of the shooter’s greatest hits—and the action starts a little bit after season 16 begins.

When does Apex Legends’ Mixtape playlist start?

When season 16 launches, players will have three full weeks to enjoy the upcoming Team Deathmatch mode in all its undivided glory. After that time, though, the mode will be available to play in the Mixtape playlist.

This means players can start diving into the LTM-filled Mixtape playlist starting on March 7, after Team Deathmatch’s three-week reign. After that, Mixtape is designed to be a permanent playlist, so players shouldn’t have any trouble jumping into Gun Run, Control, Team Deathmatch, and even possibly other modes.

To make room for Mixtape, though, Respawn decided to “sunset” the dwindling Arenas mode. It caused some overlap with the high-stakes combat of the battle royale, with deaths being too punishing. This means players won’t exactly see Arenas in the rotation starting with season 16, but there are plenty of modes to take its place.