Fans are complaining about players teaming up in Apex Legends’ Solos mode

The debut of the widely-anticipated Solos mode has largely appeased the Apex Legends community. There’s one issue, however, that’s causing fans to complain about Respawn’s newest feature—enemies teaming up.

The Iron Crown Collection Event brought the good, the bad, and the ugly to Kings Canyon. With fans diving head first into Solos, the issue of players teaming up in what’s supposed to be a one-vs-one mode has the community up in arms.

In this video, a player is mowed down from behind by three players who formed a group in Solos. The player continues to spectate the trio as they traverse the map, picking players off one by one. In the final circle, two of the players who had teamed up with each other were left standing until one of them killed the other.

This is not the only instance of players teaming up in Solos mode, though.

Imgur No Description Imgur via u/King_Cobra242

In another video, a player was spying on two enemies running around together, looking for victims.

The community is begging for a medium in which they can report and show evidence of players teaming up with each other in Solos. “Many of us have video evidence of blatant teaming in solos and nowhere to submit it,” one fan said in a Reddit post. “Fixing the reporting method should be a high priority in addition to reworking the Iron Crown Event pricing.”

Despite all of the controversy surrounding the exorbitant pricing of Iron Crown Apex packs, the Solos mode was largely appreciated by fans. For Respawn to maintain the one thing about the Iron Crown event that left a good taste in the community’s mouth, it needs to quickly solve the teaming issue.