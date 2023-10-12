All skins in the Apex Legends Doppelgangers event

The second round of Halloween skins has arrived.

Revenant's Apex Nightmare Tier 3 Prestige Skin looks straight ahead at the camera
Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends’ Halloween celebrations are some of the biggest events in the year and its accompanying cosmetics never disappoint. Twenty-four new skins for legends and weapons are featured in the Doppelgangers collection event.

Previously, the Fight or Fright sale was the only Halloween store event in all three past years of Apex, but year four brings a second round of skins in Doppelgangers. The featured legends have lost their humanity in the new skin line, now equipped with prosthetic limbs, futuristic technology, and more robotic changes, all thanks to the main star of the event: Revenant.

The prize for collecting all 24 items in the Doppelgangers event is the Revenant Prestige skin, featuring three different tiers of skins that level up and change as players rack up kills, alongside an exclusive finisher that brutally shows why the skin is named Apex Nightmare. Additionally, Doppelgangers features Trick N’ Treats Trios, the return of the After Dark variant maps, and the addition of the Copycat Kit Survival Item, found only in the limited-time game mode. 

Doppelgangers runs from Oct. 17 to 31, giving players two weeks to buy up the store and collect the Revenant skin before it is too late. All skins will be available for individual purchase, or available in rotating skin bundles throughout the event, alongside the Fight or Fright sale and Halloween Sticker Packs.

If you’re looking to expand your collection with matching skins for your favorite legends and weapons, look no further. Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Doppelgangers event.

All Doppelgangers event skins in Apex

Apex Nightmare Revenant

“Antihero” Newcastle and “Redline” Hemlok Legendary skins

Newcastle's Antihero skin and the Hemlok's Redline skin from the Doppelgangers Event
A savior in red. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Wrong Path” Pathfinder and “Punchline” Devotion Legendary skins

Pathfinder's Wrong Path skin and the Devotion's Punchine skin from the Doppelgangers Event
Pathfinder does the bidding of Revenant. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Advanced Tracking” Vantage and “Outreacher 04” Sentinel Legendary skins

Vantage's Advanced Tracking skin and the Sentinel's Outreacher 04 skin from the Doppelgangers Event
A fully mechanized sniper. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Voided Warranty Wraith and Energized Anvil Mastiff Legendary skins

Wraith's Voided Warrant skin and the Mastiff's Energized Anvil skin from the Doppelgangers Event
A robot, phasing into the void. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mirage’s Epic “Bad Joke” skin

Mirage's Bad Joke skin from the Doppelgangers Event
A machine has learned to bamboozle humans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lifeline’s Legendary “Cruel Medicine” skin

Lifeline's Cruel Medicine skin from the Doppelgangers Event
Piercing red eyes of a friend? Or foe? Screenshot by Dot Esports
Ash’s Epic Ultra Violent skin

Ash's Ultra Violent skin from the Doppelgangers Event
Will you throw this skin on? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fuse’s Epic “Enhanced Menace” skin

Fuse's Enhanced Menace skin from the Doppelgangers Event
A sea of purple before a wave of flames. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valkyrie’s Epic “Ultra Sonic” skin

Valkyrie's Ultra Sonic skin from the Doppelgangers Event
Blue hair and lightning fast speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Advanced Precision” Legendary G7 Scout skin

The G7 Scout's Advanced Precision skin from the Doppelgangers Event
A sleek, no-nonsense business skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Augmented Aim” Epic Prowler skin

The Prowler's Augmented Aim skin from the Doppelgangers Event
Let the robot’s eye guide your shots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Death Spark” Epic Volt skin

The Volt's Death Spark skin from the Doppelgangers Event
Shoot down enemies with purple electricity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“The Redactor” Epic Wingman skin

The Wingman's The Redactor skin from the Doppelgangers Event
A design that the Decepticons would be proud of. Screenshot by Dot Esports
