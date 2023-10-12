All skins in the Apex Legends Doppelgangers event

Apex Legends’ Halloween celebrations are some of the biggest events in the year and its accompanying cosmetics never disappoint. Twenty-four new skins for legends and weapons are featured in the Doppelgangers collection event.

Previously, the Fight or Fright sale was the only Halloween store event in all three past years of Apex, but year four brings a second round of skins in Doppelgangers. The featured legends have lost their humanity in the new skin line, now equipped with prosthetic limbs, futuristic technology, and more robotic changes, all thanks to the main star of the event: Revenant.

The prize for collecting all 24 items in the Doppelgangers event is the Revenant Prestige skin, featuring three different tiers of skins that level up and change as players rack up kills, alongside an exclusive finisher that brutally shows why the skin is named Apex Nightmare. Additionally, Doppelgangers features Trick N’ Treats Trios, the return of the After Dark variant maps, and the addition of the Copycat Kit Survival Item, found only in the limited-time game mode.

Doppelgangers runs from Oct. 17 to 31, giving players two weeks to buy up the store and collect the Revenant skin before it is too late. All skins will be available for individual purchase, or available in rotating skin bundles throughout the event, alongside the Fight or Fright sale and Halloween Sticker Packs.

If you’re looking to expand your collection with matching skins for your favorite legends and weapons, look no further. Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Doppelgangers event.

All Doppelgangers event skins in Apex

Apex Nightmare Revenant

The start of the Nightmare. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment The Nightmare continues. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment The Nightmare will never end. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Antihero” Newcastle and “Redline” Hemlok Legendary skins

A savior in red. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Wrong Path” Pathfinder and “Punchline” Devotion Legendary skins

Pathfinder does the bidding of Revenant. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Advanced Tracking” Vantage and “Outreacher 04” Sentinel Legendary skins

A fully mechanized sniper. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Voided Warranty Wraith and Energized Anvil Mastiff Legendary skins

A robot, phasing into the void. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mirage’s Epic “Bad Joke” skin

A machine has learned to bamboozle humans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lifeline’s Legendary “Cruel Medicine” skin

Piercing red eyes of a friend? Or foe? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ash’s Epic Ultra Violent skin

Will you throw this skin on? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fuse’s Epic “Enhanced Menace” skin

A sea of purple before a wave of flames. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valkyrie’s Epic “Ultra Sonic” skin

Blue hair and lightning fast speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Advanced Precision” Legendary G7 Scout skin

A sleek, no-nonsense business skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Augmented Aim” Epic Prowler skin

Let the robot’s eye guide your shots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Death Spark” Epic Volt skin

Shoot down enemies with purple electricity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“The Redactor” Epic Wingman skin

A design that the Decepticons would be proud of. Screenshot by Dot Esports

