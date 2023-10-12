All skins in the Apex Legends Doppelgangers event

Apex Legends’ Halloween celebrations are some of the biggest events in the year and its accompanying cosmetics never disappoint. Twenty-four new skins for legends and weapons are featured in the Doppelgangers collection event.
Previously, the Fight or Fright sale was the only Halloween store event in all three past years of Apex, but year four brings a second round of skins in Doppelgangers. The featured legends have lost their humanity in the new skin line, now equipped with prosthetic limbs, futuristic technology, and more robotic changes, all thanks to the main star of the event: Revenant.
The prize for collecting all 24 items in the Doppelgangers event is the Revenant Prestige skin, featuring three different tiers of skins that level up and change as players rack up kills, alongside an exclusive finisher that brutally shows why the skin is named Apex Nightmare. Additionally, Doppelgangers features Trick N’ Treats Trios, the return of the After Dark variant maps, and the addition of the Copycat Kit Survival Item, found only in the limited-time game mode.
Doppelgangers runs from Oct. 17 to 31, giving players two weeks to buy up the store and collect the Revenant skin before it is too late. All skins will be available for individual purchase, or available in rotating skin bundles throughout the event, alongside the Fight or Fright sale and Halloween Sticker Packs.
If you’re looking to expand your collection with matching skins for your favorite legends and weapons, look no further. Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Doppelgangers event.
All Doppelgangers event skins in Apex
Apex Nightmare Revenant
“Antihero” Newcastle and “Redline” Hemlok Legendary skins
“Wrong Path” Pathfinder and “Punchline” Devotion Legendary skins
“Advanced Tracking” Vantage and “Outreacher 04” Sentinel Legendary skins
Voided Warranty Wraith and Energized Anvil Mastiff Legendary skins
