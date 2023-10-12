Apex’s new Doppelgangers event adds haunting Revenant Prestige skin

Halloween started early in Apex Legends last week with the release of the annual Fight or Fright sale, along with the first batch of spooky cosmetics for 2023. Respawn isn’t stopping there, though, and announced today that a new collection event—Doppelgangers—will be launching on Oct. 17.

The Doppelgangers event will bring back Olympus, World’s Edge, and Kings Canyon’s After Dark variants to set an appropriately haunted stage for the Trick N’ Treats Trios limited-time mode. Apex players can look the part while they collect Candy and use the new event survival item thanks to the usual suite of 24 limited-time cosmetics, but the real showpiece of this event is Revenant’s Prestige skin—Apex Nightmare.

As has become standard for collection events like this, players who purchase all 24 of the cosmetics available in the event store will automatically unlock the Revenant Prestige skin. In a lot of ways, Apex Nightmare is a tonal shift in comparison to many of the Prestige skins preceding it. The Titanfall Pilot aesthetic is swapped out in favor of a suit of armor better suited to an undead knight pulled from the fantasy genre. It’s a fitting skin for a Halloween event, and its particularly brutal exclusive Finisher further cements that fact.

But if you’re less concerned about the skin offerings and more interested in the gameplay on offer with Doppelgangers, there’s a lot to unpack with Trick N’ Treats Trios. That’s mostly thanks to the existence of the new event survival item: Copycat Kits.

As the name might suggest, this powerful item gives players access to an extra legend ability for the remainder of a match. While cooldowns still apply, and you’re reliant on an element of RNG as to what abilities you’ll stumble on, the potential impact of this item is massive. It can be scary enough to run into a Wraith before factoring in the additional possibility that she might be wielding a Caustic ultimate, as the trailer uses as an example.

Candy is also strewn across the After Dark variants of each map. If consumed, the Candy grants players EVO points, Ultimate charge, and even a free dose of shield regeneration.

Whether it’s new Legendary skins for legends like Vantage, Newcastle, and Pathfinder, the Revenant Prestige skin, or the Halloween event mode, Doppelgangers offers something up for everyone. Even the free Reward Tracker has returned, which allows players to earn new Holosprays, a weapon charm, and skins for Horizon and the Nemesis via event challenges.

Apex’s Doppelgangers collection event will run from Oct. 17 to 31, meaning players have two weeks to enjoy the Halloween festivities. Both the Doppelgangers event and the Fight or Fright sale conclude on the same day, so make sure to pick up any of the cosmetics you want to buy before then.

