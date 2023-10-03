Apex Legends kicks off Halloween early with Legendary skins for Valkyrie, Octane, and Catalyst

Halloween is just around the corner, and Apex Legends is kicking off the costume party early.

A new holiday-themed Fight or Fright store sale hit live servers today, introducing three new Legendary skins for Octane, Catalyst, and Valkyrie. The skins dress the legends up in varying costumes perfect for Halloween, but players will only have a limited time to add these looks to their collections before they’re vaulted.

Snag spine-chilling skins during our Fight or Fright sale, like Gorgon's Glare Catalyst, Jump Scare Octane, and Fae Light Valkyrie. Available now in-game. pic.twitter.com/cIxrHmAnTT — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 3, 2023

While Octane’s Jump Scare skin looks more reminiscent of something you might find in a haunted house with its sickly green accents and skull-like mask, Valkyrie and Catalyst’s costumes are more elegant in design. Fae Light Valkyrie reimagines the Winged Avenger in navy armor with a bright blue bob haircut, while Catalyst’s Gorgon’s Glare takes after Medusa with beautiful green and gold snakes wrapped around the legend’s head.

Players can purchase the individual skins in one of two ways: packaged in a bundle with a matching weapon skin for 2,500 Apex Coins, or with the weapon skins and an additional 10 Apex Packs for 3,500 Apex Coins. The skins are not available for purchase by themselves. Additionally, the Fight or Fright Sale is offering a Halloween-themed sticker pack for 300 Apex Coins, and a weapon charm and pack bundle for 500 Apex Coins.

Pick your poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The skins are now available for purchase in Apex Legends. Although Respawn Entertainment did not give an end date for the store sale, it will likely run until the end of the month like last year’s event and will wrap up after Halloween. Once the sale ends, the skins will be vaulted, and players won’t be able to unlock them unless Respawn adds them back to the store with a future event.

