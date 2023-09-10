ALGS confirms year 4 of the competition will begin this Fall

Fans of the competitive side of Apex can rest easy, as the Apex Legends Global Series will be returning for yet another year of online and LAN events.

The official broadcast of the Championship confirmed that the ALGS will be returning for its fourth year, following the conclusion of the 2023 season. The start date has been confirmed for Fall 2023 on Sept. 10, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks on the official PlayApexEsports account.

In past ALGS years, the Split One Pro League has typically started around the middle of October, with 2022 first starting in North America on Oct. 16. Despite the waiting period, fans can still expect ALGS content leading up to the start of each League.

If the format stays the same as in past years, 30 teams will compete in each of the five major Pro Leagues, with 22 of them directly invited by EA based on past results or merit.

Leading up to the start of each season are the Preseason Qualifiers, a series of four tournaments that will determine the additional eight teams joining the Pro League. The four winners of each tournament directly qualify for the competition, while the last four slots are decided by the teams with the highest cumulative point total at the end of all the Preseason tournaments.

The ALGS season is usually divided into two Splits, with an international Playoffs tournament for each Split and the Championship afterward. Teams earn circuit points throughout the season to qualify for the final event of the year, with a total of 40 teams attending each international event, with the amount from each region decided by previous LAN results.

The Year Four confirmation of the ALGS also guarantees the return of the Challenger Circuit for all regions, an open-registration weekend tournament that allows teams to qualify for Split Two’s Pro League Qualifier, and the Last Chance Qualifier leading up to the Championship.

