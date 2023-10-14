A dip into nostalgia: HisWattson announces Halo crossover tournament in modded Apex Legends

Retired Apex pro and popular YouTube streamer HisWattson has announced a Halo tournament to take place in R5 Reloaded, a modded version of Apex Legends. This is a collaboration no one knew they needed, but HisWattson always delivers for the Apex community.

Announced Oct. 13 on Twitter, HisWattson outlined the details of the Halo R5 Apex Legends tournament. Although he didn’t give any specifics, the announcement provided some important information for pros, content creators, and fans to get excited about. In particular, the tournament will include classic Halo maps and weapons remade using the Source engine and Apex Legends aesthetic.

HisWattson Halo r5 Tournament 🥳



We have recreated halo maps/weapons in Apex Legends and will be hosting a 16 team bracket with TDM, CTF, and oddball.



Currently looking for team captains. Pro players/content creators from ANY game are welcome and eligible to be team… pic.twitter.com/4q31p2goMJ — FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) October 13, 2023

Not only will the visuals remain true to the classic Halo days but the tournament is set to include a 16-team bracket with TDM (team deathmatch), CTF (capture the flag), and oddball. Player icons have been transformed into characters as seen throughout the Halo franchise. So far, two weapons are confirmed to be part of the tournament: The M7 SMG and SRS99 sniper rifle.

new Apex Legends update??? pic.twitter.com/zzAjbFu6mI — FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) October 8, 2023

The hunt for team leaders begins for both pro players and content creators. Participation is not limited to Apex Legends players either; any pro or creator regardless of their game of choice can get involved in the tournament. While there is no prize money, nor any monetization involved, those participating can stream their point of view.

HisWattson is known to hold Apex tournaments with fun ideas like prop hunt and duck hunt. These tournaments not only bring more eyes to the Apex scene but also provide entertainment for pros waiting around for the ALGS and streamers who hitting the daily grind.

It will be interesting to see exactly who participates in the unofficial Halo x Apex tournament as names are already appearing under HisWattson’s post on X, formerly Twitter. Apex pros and streamers looking to get involved are TSM Mande, TSM Reps, The Dojo Dezignful, FURIA Xeratricky, MEAT Teq, Kine, and SoaR Draynilla.

It is uncertain how these teams will be split, and I imagine it will be determined by the ratio of pros to content creators. That said, I have my eyes fixed on retired Halo player FaZe Snip3down, as HisWattson should make Snipe’s involvement mandatory with his five first place wins in Halo championships. Surely this tournament can’t exist without Snip3down?

No official date has been set for the Halo r5 Apex Legends tournament, but HisWattson says it will start some time in November 2023.

About the author