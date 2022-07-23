InnerSloth promises new store and quality of life improvements in Among Us update

The next update to Among Us won’t be a massive one, but it will introduce a new in-game store experience and various quality of life improvements, according to the July developer log post from InnerSloth.

The most interesting feature from the July dev log is the “secret” new Cosmicube update that the team says will be “delicious.” Currently, the Cosmicube store section is where players can spend their Beans and Stars on branching paths of cosmetics and nameplates, kind of like a battle pass. There are currently two Cosmicubes, one for Beans and one for Stars.

Image via InnerSloth

A handful of quality-of-life options are also coming. The team is adding automatic game error reporting. This back-end change will help the devs notice when “certain platforms or devices are experiencing weird crashes or other errors,” which will help them “pinpoint bugs to fix more easily.” The team also relayed that an in-game bug reporting feature is coming.

The upcoming update will also add the ability to change the map in the lobby settings without having to restart the lobby completely. A handful of “small store and inventory redesigns, bug fixes, and more improvements” are also coming.

The next major update is still being worked on behind closed doors. The team at InnerSloth is currently working on the big “Hide n’ Seek” update, which the team is “working on getting out this year.”

A specific date for this upcoming update detailed in the dev log has not been revealed yet.