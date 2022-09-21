If there are two big things that popped off during the pandemic, it’s Among Us and VTubers. You can even say both had a hand in making the other party popular, but it’s only now the two of them will join forces in a collaboration.

Innersloth has announced it will finally have Hololive costumes included in the game. In a tweet, they laid out which VTubers will have the costumes:

✨ @hololivetv x Among Us ✨



Our new Cosmicube collab is out!! Hop in the game to find some of your new fav cosmetics, featuring:



▶️ Risu

▶️ Gura

️▶️ Marine

▶️ Korone

▶️ Moona

▶️ Okayu

▶️ Mio

▶️ Fubuki

▶️ Pekora

▶️ Amelia



More info: https://t.co/MEx3ynNiLe pic.twitter.com/fOWXVmDoar — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) September 20, 2022

These cosmetics are available in version v2022.9.20 of Among Us and will require you to buy them using their premium currency, the stars. The Cosmicube costs 110 stars and will unlock the cosmetics of all the talents listed above, hat and outfit.

It’s worth noting one VTuber that’s been excelling at the game, Suisei—also from Hololive—isn’t getting her costume. Fans have claimed this is odd as she’s had a ton of clips demonstrating her great deception skills whenever she gets the impostor role, to the point where the community calls her “Suicopath,” a portmanteau of Suisei and psychopath.

There is still no news on whether they’re going to have another collaboration in the future, but this is a great start and there’s no reason not to hope for the next wave of Hololive costumes to enter Among Us.

The Cosmicube containing these outfits will only be available until Dec. 20, 2022. After that, you won’t be able to buy them anymore, therefore missing out on these costumes.

If you already bought the Cosmicube before its expiry, you’re going to have the Among Us x VTuber cosmetics forever. If you’re a VTuber fan, you’ll want to pick this up!