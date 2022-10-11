Among Us VR to arrive next month

The virtual reality version of Among Us will release on Nov. 10, 2022 on Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam.

Released in June 2018, the survival multiplayer party game Among Us was popularized in mid-2020, whenever the title skyrocketed into a global phenomenon propelled by popular streamers and content creators.

Originally announced in Dec. 2021, developers promised to bring Among Us closer to players than ever before with the impending release of Among Us VR.

Among Us VR was then officially revealed to come out on Nov. 10 at Meta Connect 2022, with the game now available for pre-order on the Meta Quest store. Prospective players who pre-order now will get a Mini Crewmate hat as a cosmetic pre-order bonus.

Now in the VR lens, players will be more involved in the infamous spaceship than ever before, with emergency meetings, tasks, murders, and venting all taking place with an immersive 360 degrees. The game will come with many accommodations Among Us players are already used to, including voice and quick text chat, online play, 4-10 player lobbies, and cross-platform play between Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam.

Among Us VR will include several unique-for-VR minigames which will be available upon release, available in eight langauges including English, French, German, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. The virtual reality adaption has been in development by Schell Games in collaboration with Innersloth and Robot Teddy.

“We’ve worked on a lot of different projects, but working with Innersloth and Robot Teddy to bring Among Us to VR platforms was fulfilling in many ways,” said Schnell Games CEO Jesse Schell “Together, we created something that will delight the existing Among Us community, create new fans who will experience Among Us for the first time in headset, or entice supporters of the original game to try VR for the first time. Let the emergency meetings commence!”

Among Us VR will hit stores Nov. 10, with players experiencing the horror aboard the Skeld II like never before.