Among Us has a load of improvements and content coming later this year

Developer Innersloth struck gold when the year-old Among Us became incredibly popular during the shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. The social deduction game has only grown since then, with the continued player support making the game more than its meme origins. Now, Innersloth has big plans for how they will work to improve the game in 2023.

In a blog post on Innersloth’s website, the developer goes over the most recent feature releases including the Hide N Seek mode and the Friends List. The next thing that’s planned for the development of Among Us is some improvements to the user interface, which will likely provide the game with more accessible tasks and menus.

That’s not all, as the game also plans to add the following features, in no particular order:

A fifth map : Complete with new tasks, cosmetics, and “fun surprises hidden around.”

: Complete with new tasks, cosmetics, and “fun surprises hidden around.” A rework to Quickchat : There’s plans to refine the dialogue menu and make it easier to navigate.

: There’s plans to refine the dialogue menu and make it easier to navigate. Improved matchmaking : Options that will help you find the games in the modes you’re looking for.

: Options that will help you find the games in the modes you’re looking for. Collaborations : Work with other studios to get a representation of their content in the game.

: Work with other studios to get a representation of their content in the game. More: The blog post goes to great lengths to say this will only be possible with extra time, but they would be interested in making more roles.

It seems that Innersloth has no plans of slowing down the development of Among Us anytime soon, with the developer stating that the most important thing right now is to make the gameplay easier through UI improvements. The collaborations are already planned apparently, with the blog post stating that more will be coming soon.

With the relative success of the recently released Among Us VR, it seems that fans are still interested in the classic social deduction game. The recent hit movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery even featured it being played by Daniel Craig and Angela Lansbury. Among Us has become a cultural phenomenon and will continue to receive support from the developer as long as fans stick around.