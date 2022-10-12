All minigames in Among Us VR

Among Us took the world by storm when it was originally released in Nov. 2018, and now four years later the game has created the Among Us VR version of the game.

Fans can now experience all the deception and treachery in virtual reality, which is sure to add more elements to the game overall.

Among Us was also known for its minigames, players could create custom minigames that added more depth to the original title when it got a little stale.

What minigames are there in Among Us VR?

So far we don’t know all the minigames available in Among Us VR.

But, on the new release’s Steam page, the description shares that gamers will get to “play old favorites and new-for-VR games” in the upcoming title.

Here’s a list of all the minigames you can play so far:

Michael Myers

Simon Says

Hide and Seek

Task Speed Run

Imposter Tag

Cops vs. Robbers

Slasher

There you have it, there are sure to be more minigames coming as the Among Us VR version of the game gets closer. Get creative and create your own minigames

Among Us VR drops in the Steam store on Nov. 11, so fans still have a month to wait before they can become an imposter and trick your friends.