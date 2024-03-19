When does the Alone in the Dark review embargo lift?

The Alone in the Dark remake is a total reimagining of the 1992 classic. It modernizes a prime example of playable horror, and it’s nearly time for the scary moment when the review embargo lifts.

Alone in the Dark is the next train to leave the horror remake station. 2023 graced us with the Resident Evil 4 remake and Dead Space remake, and now it’s Alone in the Dark’s turn. While the franchise as a whole has spanned multiple entries, it’s the original that arguably hit the hardest.

In this article, we’ll shine a flashlight on Alone in the Dark‘s review embargo while we count down to find out whether Pieces Interactive delivers a terrifying treat for the senses.

Alone in the Dark review embargo time and date

The Alone in the Dark review embargo lifts on Tuesday March 19 at 9am CT / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 10am EST / 7am PST.

So, at the time of writing, that’s today! It’s not long until the embargo lifts and a flurry of official review scores from countless publications fly in. Social media aggregators will be on the case rounding up every score, and the usual sources of Metacritic and OpenCritic will be continuously updated to reflect Alone in the Dark’s real-time, overall review score.

If Alone in the Dark is on your radar, you might be interested to know it has some neat preorder bonuses and even a demo to get your spine tingling before the full release date hits.

