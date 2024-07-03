Image Credit: Bethesda
Characters at an eatery taking photos in ZZZ
Image via MiHoYo.
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero download size – How big is ZZZ?

Hayley Andrews
Published: Jul 2, 2024 10:10 pm

Zenless Zone Zero is dropping on July 4 and players eagler awaiting the MiHoYo’s next game can get everything ready early by preloading it on PlayStation, PC, Android, and iOS.

It’s not just as simple as hitting a button though—ZZZ‘s download size (and the space it’s going to take up on your device) range from console to phone. Here’s everything you need to know about ZZZ‘s size across it’s many platforms.

What is Zenless Zone Zero’s download size?

two characters sitting at a computer in ZZZ
Make sure you have enough storage before downloading! Image via MiHoYo

Regardless of where you plan on playing ZZZ, you will need a fair amount of storage, especially on PC. The amount of storage you’re going need for ZZZ varies across its various gaming platforms and is as follows:

  • PC: You need 115GB of space to unzip the game. From what I can tell, this seems to be the same regardless of if you play via the Epic Games Store or HoYoPlay.
    • The devs also recommend saving ZZZ on an SSD for a smoother experience, as these tend to run and load faster.
  • iOS: You need around 26GB of space.
  • Android: You need 20GB of space.
  • PlayStation 5: You need 55GB of space.

This is the recommended amount of storage, but you want to avoid pushing the storage threshold on your devices because you’re also going to need room for game patches and other updates MiHoYo is notorious for releasing big day-one patches and when ZZZ drops you’ll likely need to download the first of many update.

If you don’t have enough room for updates, it might be time to clean out and delete any old files or applications you no longer use. Depending on your preferred platform, getting additional storage might be the way to go.

