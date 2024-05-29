Zenless Zone Zero release countdown: Exact start time and date for ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait to play it, we’ve prepared this handy-dandy countdown timer for you. With this, you can see exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds you must wait until Zenless Zone Zero launches.

ZZZ is the new action RPG with rouge-lite elements from Hoyoverse, the developer of Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact Third, and Honkai Star Rail. The game takes place in a futuristic post-apocalyptic world hit by a disaster known as the Hollows. The Hollows is like a TV world accessible only to a select few and made up of random levels and challenges, hence the rogue-lite nature of the game. You play as Proxy, a guide who can guide characters through the Hollows. With the help of other characters, you must venture into the Hollows, collect data, and maybe unravel the mysteries of its origin.

If you’re excited to jump in, here’s when you’ll get your hands on ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero release time and date

Zenless Zone Zero releases on July 4. The release time hasn’t been confirmed, however, so our countdown below is set to midnight CT on July 4 until an official release time is revealed.

Zenless Zone Zero will be released on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Google Play Store, and the App Store. If you plan to play the game at launch, you should also pre-register on the official website and receive some free goodies when the game is released.

