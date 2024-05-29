Zenless Zone Zero cover art
Image via Hoyoverse
Category:
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero release countdown: Exact start time and date for ZZZ

Get ready for another Hoyoverse adventure.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: May 29, 2024 06:14 am

Zenless Zone Zero is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait to play it, we’ve prepared this handy-dandy countdown timer for you. With this, you can see exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds you must wait until Zenless Zone Zero launches.

Recommended Videos

ZZZ is the new action RPG with rouge-lite elements from Hoyoverse, the developer of Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact Third, and Honkai Star Rail. The game takes place in a futuristic post-apocalyptic world hit by a disaster known as the Hollows. The Hollows is like a TV world accessible only to a select few and made up of random levels and challenges, hence the rogue-lite nature of the game. You play as Proxy, a guide who can guide characters through the Hollows. With the help of other characters, you must venture into the Hollows, collect data, and maybe unravel the mysteries of its origin.

If you’re excited to jump in, here’s when you’ll get your hands on ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero release time and date

Zenless Zone Zero character is doing paperwork
Gotta get ready for the launch. Image via Hoyoverse

Zenless Zone Zero releases on July 4. The release time hasn’t been confirmed, however, so our countdown below is set to midnight CT on July 4 until an official release time is revealed.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
5
:
0
:
1
7
:
4
5
:
0
0

Zenless Zone Zero will be released on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Google Play Store, and the App Store. If you plan to play the game at launch, you should also pre-register on the official website and receive some free goodies when the game is released. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Zenless Zone Zero blasts past Genshin, Honkai pre-reg records after locking in launch date
Zenless Zone Zero main characters
Category: Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero blasts past Genshin, Honkai pre-reg records after locking in launch date
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 29, 2024
Read Article Zenless Zone Zero release date leaks early on the Apple App Store
several characters posing in zenless zone zero
Category: Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero release date leaks early on the Apple App Store
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 22, 2024
Read Article What is the Zenless Zone Zero release date
Xenless Zone Zero cover art, featuring characters in a beige car.
Category: Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero
Mobile
Mobile
What is the Zenless Zone Zero release date
Scott Robertson and others Scott Robertson and others Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Zenless Zone Zero blasts past Genshin, Honkai pre-reg records after locking in launch date
Zenless Zone Zero main characters
Category: Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero blasts past Genshin, Honkai pre-reg records after locking in launch date
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 29, 2024
Read Article Zenless Zone Zero release date leaks early on the Apple App Store
several characters posing in zenless zone zero
Category: Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero release date leaks early on the Apple App Store
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 22, 2024
Read Article What is the Zenless Zone Zero release date
Xenless Zone Zero cover art, featuring characters in a beige car.
Category: Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero
Mobile
Mobile
What is the Zenless Zone Zero release date
Scott Robertson and others Scott Robertson and others Apr 22, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.