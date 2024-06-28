Image Credit: Bethesda
Four Zenless Zone Zero characters on a cyan background
Image via HoYoverse
Category:
Zenless Zone Zero

How to preload Zenless Zone Zero

Ready up, Proxies.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 09:37 am

As we’re getting close to the release of HoYoverse’s next game, Zenless Zone Zero, it’s time to ensure you’re prepared to jump in on day one.

Zenless Zone Zero takes us to New Eridu, an urban world like we’ve never seen before. Although the game shares certain concepts with other HoYoverse titles, like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, its setting and combat are entirely different.

If you’re ready to pack your bags, here’s everything you need to know about preloading Zenless Zone Zero on your device.

When can you preload Zenless Zone Zero?

Belle standing by three Bangboo.
In this world, you travel by car, not a space train. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zenless Zone Zero preload begins on July 2, two days ahead of its full release on July 4. There’s no official time window for the preload, but since the game launches at 9pm CT (on July 3, due to the time zone differences), we expect the preload to become available also around 9pm CT on July 1.

How to preload Zenless Zone Zero

The preload should work the same way as any other game and is similar for all storefronts. There’s no official information regarding the size of the game, but players from CBT claim it’s around 20 GB on mobile and 45 GB on PC. This might be different for the full release, so I recommend waiting until the preload is available before doing mass cleaning of your devices.

Here’s how to preload Zenless Zone Zero on all platforms:

  • PC: Download the launcher from the official website or Epic Games Store, open it, and select the pre-load option.
  • Mobile: Search for Zenless Zone Zero on the App/Play Store and download it. The game might also download itself automatically if you have this option enabled for pre-registered games.
  • PS5: Open the PS Store and search for Zenless Zone Zero, then select the download option.

This should prepare your device for the game’s launch. Keep in mind that even though you preloaded the ZZZ, it might not save you from possible server issues on the launch day.

