Image Credit: Bethesda
jane doe in zenless zone zero
Image via HoYoverse
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero – When does Jane Doe release in ZZZ?

Where is Jane Doe though?
Andrew Highton
Published: Jul 15, 2024 09:52 am

Jane Doe is an upcoming addition set to flesh out an already stacked Zenless Zone Zero roster of characters and agents, so let’s see what we know about her forthcoming arrival.

Exploring the Hollows is set to become even more fun when Jane Doe arrives in Zenless Zone Zero. Outside of snippets from YouTube shorts and other media, not much is known about the new agent.

But fans are excited for her debut and can’t wait to tackle the Ethereals with the fighter.

Do we know when Jane Doe releases in Zenless Zone Zero?

jane doe advert in zenless zone zero
She’s on her way. Image via HoYoverse

Unfortunately, we don’t know when Jane Doe will officially arrive in Zenless Zone Zero, but if we are to make an educated guess, there’s a good chance the Agent will drop alongside the Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.1 update in August.

The likely timeframe is Aug. 14, 2024, and the update is expected to import a lot of new content into ZZZ. We also think she will coincide with the possible releases of Miyabi, Seth, Qingyi, and Zhu Yuan.

Jane Doe’s faction is currently unknown, adding to the mystery surrounding the character. She has a distinct look with her ripped tights and stylish jacket and it remains to be seen what her Speciality will be.

Keep checking back as we learn more about Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero. In meantime, check out how to get and redeem free codes for ZZZ and see if you agree with our ultimate character tier list.

