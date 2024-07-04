Image Credit: Bethesda
Zenless Zone Zero characters running away
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero – Mobile requirements for ZZZ

It's not too taxing for your mobile device.
Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil Bahuguna
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 04:29 am

Zenless Zone Zero rolled out on July 3. Like most HoYoverse games, it’s available on several platforms, including Android and iOS. But what are its requirements?

You can experience Zenless Zone Zero, a free-to-play action RPG on PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. The game takes place in New Eridu, a post-apocalyptic futuristic city, and offers unique combat skills and characters in a familiar gacha setting

To run the game on your phone comfortably, you must know the mobile processor and how much space the game requires for installation. Let’s jump right into the mobile requirements for Zenless Zone Zero to help you get started.

Zenless Zone Zero requirements for iOS and Android

A group of characters threateningly looking at the screen.
Play on the go. Image via HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero’s minimum mobile requirements are as follows:

  • Android: 8 GB of RAM with Snapdragon 855, Dimensity 1200, or Kiri 990 processors. Ensure you’re running Android 11.0, HarmonyOS 4.0, or later versions.
  • iOS: 4 GB of RAM with an A12 Bionic chip. Ensure you’re running iOS 14.0 or later versions.

The developers, however, recommend the following for smoother gameplay:

  • Android: More than 8 GB of RAM with Snapdragon 888, Dimensity 8200, or Kirin 9000 processors.
  • iOS: More than 4 GB of RAM with an A13 Bionic chip.

You also need 26 GB of storage on iOS and 20 GB on Android to install and start playing Zenless Zone Zero on your phone.

The miHoYo developers confirmed the system requirements shortly before Zenless Zone Zero became available for preloading. Like most gacha games, you can seamlessly continue your adventure on the same account on multiple devices.

Author
Nikhil Bahuguna
