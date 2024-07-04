Zenless Zone Zero – Is ZZZ crossplay and cross-platform?

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest title from Hoyoverse, and players expect big things from the gacha roleplaying game. But you may wonder if crossplay and cross-platform are available—which we have the answer to.

After several beta tests, Zenless Zone Zero fully launched on July 4 and quickly attracted plenty of players across multiple platforms, which begs the question as to whether crossplay and cross-platform are available in the title.

We have all the details you need to know in our guide below.

Does Zenless Zone Zero have crossplay and cross-progression?

Play on the go. Image via HoYoverse

Yes, both crossplay and cross-progression are available in Zenless Zone Zero, so you can play with friends no matter their platform and continue your adventure on another device.

Crossplay allows players on PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices to play together, so it doesn’t matter if your friend doesn’t have the same device you do, but you can turn off crossplay in the settings if you wish.

Cross-progression, meanwhile, means you can start the game on any device, like a PS5 or PC, and then continue your game while out and about on mobile—which is a similar approach to what I have done, as I created my account on PS5 and then connected to PC.

This is particularly useful if you have purchased the ZZZ PlayStation pre-order bundle but want to play on mobile or PC, as you can start the game on your PlayStation, claim the rewards, and then continue your journey on another platform.

