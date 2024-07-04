Zenless Zone Zero – How to redeem PlayStation pre-order bundle in ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero is now available across multiple platforms, and PlayStation players can purchase a pre-order bundle for additional rewards—and we’ll tell you how to do so.

Recommended Videos

The PlayStation pre-order bundle was the only way for players on the platform to pre-download Zenless Zone Zero before the launch on July 4, but the rewards are worthwhile as they boost your account.

If you splashed out on the PlayStation pre-order bundle in ZZZ and are looking for rewards, look no further.

How to claim Zenless Zone Zero PlayStation pre-order bundle

Grab them fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ZZZ’s PlayStation pre-order bundle has plenty of goodies to claim if you purchased it, so you won’t want to waste time before claiming your rewards. Thankfully, it’s an easy process and you just need to follow these steps.

Complete the tutorial to unlock the mailbox feature. Open the Menu. Select the More option and hit Mail. Select the message titled Your PlayStation Store purchase was successful. Claim your reward by pressing Triangle or press Square to claim other eligible rewards like pre-registration rewards.

If you haven’t purchased the Zenless Zone Zero PlayStation pre-order bundle but want some extra goodies, it remains available to purchase on the PlayStation Store for $9.99. The following rewards are available:

x20 Senior Investigator Log ([re-order bonus)

10x W-Engine Energy Module ([re-order bonus)

2x Signal Search: Mastery Tape

x150,000 Denny

x80 Agent EXP Mats: Official Investigator Log

x40 W-Engine EXP Mats: W-Engine Power Supply

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy