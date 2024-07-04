Image Credit: Bethesda
Anby kneeling and preparing to attack by the ZZZ logo.
Image via miHoYo
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero – How to redeem PlayStation pre-order bundle in ZZZ

Grab your goodies.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 04:43 am

Zenless Zone Zero is now available across multiple platforms, and PlayStation players can purchase a pre-order bundle for additional rewards—and we’ll tell you how to do so.

Recommended Videos

The PlayStation pre-order bundle was the only way for players on the platform to pre-download Zenless Zone Zero before the launch on July 4, but the rewards are worthwhile as they boost your account.

If you splashed out on the PlayStation pre-order bundle in ZZZ and are looking for rewards, look no further.

How to claim Zenless Zone Zero PlayStation pre-order bundle

A screenshot showing the mailbox and PlayStation Pre-Order bundle rewards in ZZZ.
Grab them fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ZZZ’s PlayStation pre-order bundle has plenty of goodies to claim if you purchased it, so you won’t want to waste time before claiming your rewards. Thankfully, it’s an easy process and you just need to follow these steps.

  1. Complete the tutorial to unlock the mailbox feature.
  2. Open the Menu.
  3. Select the More option and hit Mail.
  4. Select the message titled Your PlayStation Store purchase was successful.
  5. Claim your reward by pressing Triangle or press Square to claim other eligible rewards like pre-registration rewards.

If you haven’t purchased the Zenless Zone Zero PlayStation pre-order bundle but want some extra goodies, it remains available to purchase on the PlayStation Store for $9.99. The following rewards are available:

  • x20 Senior Investigator Log ([re-order bonus)
  • 10x W-Engine Energy Module ([re-order bonus)
  • 2x Signal Search: Mastery Tape
  • x150,000 Denny
  • x80 Agent EXP Mats: Official Investigator Log
  • x40 W-Engine EXP Mats: W-Engine Power Supply
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
