Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero – How to get and use Gear Coins in ZZZ

Golden coins galore.
Cande Maldonado
Published: Jul 4, 2024 01:20 pm

If you’re blankly staring at a purple or orange Supply Box asking you for yet another obscure currency in Zenless Zone Zero, then this guide on how to get Gear Coins is for you.

Zenless Zone Zero is full of premium currencies: Some are for character banners, some are for your Bangboo, and others, like the Gear Coins, are only available inside a simulation—or, if you’re familiar with ZZZ‘s lingo, the Hollow. If you’re looking to open as many Supply Boxes as you can and fill your Storage with Promotion materials, then you better start farming Gear Coins. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can get Gear Coins and how to spend them in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to get Gear Coins in Zenless Zone Zero

Opening a Gear Coin in ZZZ
Ka-ching. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only get Gear Coins in the Hollow Deep Dive System Story, Exploration, and Combat Commissions in Zenless Zone Zero. You can begin and repeat these challenges anytime by interacting with the computer in the Video Club.

As you navigate the TV screen-filled puzzles, you might run into a golden Resource Event TV screen called Gear Coin Base. When you interact with them, they give you a large amount of Gear Coins. The amount can vary from 500 to 1,500 in the earlier levels.

Keep in mind that as soon as you exit an Exploration, you lose all the accumulated Gear Coins, so it’s wise to spend them before you leave.

Alternatively, you can get even more Gear Coins from Golden Bangboos during Exploration commissions. These are sneaky beings you must trap and catch to squeeze the Gear Coins out of them. That said, these appearances are limited to a few side quests and are not a common occurrence.

How to use Gear Coins in Zenless Zone Zero

Opening a vault in ZZZ
Open up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Gear Coins to open Elite Investigator Supply Boxes and Senior Investigator Supply Boxes in Zenless Zone Zero.

These orange and purple boxes always contain valuable resources but cost Gear Coins to open. Bust them open to get Agent upgrade materials.

To open Supply Boxes, you need from 500 to 35,000 Gear Coins. Usually, you can find enough Gear Coins to open all Supply Boxes in an Exploration level, but you’ll have to solve a puzzle or explore thoroughly to get them.

Remember, your Gear Coins don’t stack up from one commission to the next, so look for a Supply Box nearby before leaving a level.

