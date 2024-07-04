Zenless Zone Zero – Does beta progress carry over in ZZZ?

Zenless Zone Zero launched on July 4, but the thousands of players who participated in previous test events may now wonder whether beta progress carries over—and we have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Hoyoverse’s new title, Zenless Zone Zero, has already attracted plenty of players, capitalizing on the success of the likes of Genshin Impact. If you were involved in the tests, you may want to know if you need a fresh start. You can find all the details you need here.

Does Zenless Zone Zero beta progress carry over?

Time for a refresh. Image via Hoyoverse

No, any progress in Zenless Zone Zero during the beta does not carry over to the full release.

In a FAQ post ahead of a previous beta test, Hoyoverse confirmed that “test data was deleted at the end of the previous test and will not carry over.” Although this was regarding progress made by players between tests, the same is the case for the full release of the game.

Though this may be frustrating for any players who put in a considerable amount of playtime during the previous tests, this is standard practice for games to ensure that those who participated are on a level playing field with others who start the game on launch.

You won’t be starting from scratch entirely, though, as several pre-registration rewards are available to players, and you can also use redemption codes for additional rewards—giving you a nice boost at the start of your ZZZ journey.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy