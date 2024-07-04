Zenless Zone Zero – All ZZZ voice actors and cast

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest free-to-play action RPG from HoYoverse that launched on July 4. You navigate a beautifully detailed world, controlling a trio of streetwear-clad agents while engaging in dynamic combat.
Between battles and puzzle-solving, you progress through labyrinthine levels and participate in social activities that add depth to the characters and story. ZZZ’s diverse character cast is brought to life by its voice actors, so here’s full the Zenless Zone Zero VA cast list.
All ZZZ characters and voice actors, listed
Alexandrina
Alexandrina—also known as Rina—is an elegant and powerful member of Victoria Housekeeping Co., with a musical flair.
- Chinese VA: Zhang Ruoyu
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Satomi Arai
Anby Demara
The mysterious member of Cunning Hares, AKA Gentle House, known for her efficiency in combat and reliance on Nicole for emotional support.
- Chinese VA: Yanning
- English VA: Sam Slade
- Japanese VA: Atsumi Tanezaki
- Korean: Kim Bo-na
Anton Ivanov
He’s a senior staff member at Belobog Heavy Industries, recognized for his brash outward appearance contrasted with his sweet demeanor.
- Chinese VA: Xiao Zhai
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Shinichiro Kamio
Belle
Belle is one of the two playable non-combat protagonists of Zenless Zone Zero, together with her brother Wise. You choose who to play between them at the start, with the other becoming their assistant.
- Chinese VA:
- English VA: Courtney Steele
- Japanese VA: Sakaya Senbongi
- korean: Lee Sae-ah
Ben Bigger
Ben Bigger, from Belobog Heavy Industries, stands out with his combat skills and penchant for mathematics—and love for fish.
- Chinese VA: Meng Xianglong
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Kenji Hamada
Billy Kid
The handsome cyborg from Cunning Hares. He’s known for his custom-made revolvers and passion for TV—and his explosive charm.
- Chinese VA: Chen Runqiu
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Yū Hayashi
Corin Wickes
Often praised for her dedication to work, Corin Wickes, of Victoria Housekeeping Co. is a diligent but shy character in ZZZ.
- Chinese VA: Mu Fei
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Hiromi Igarashi
Ellen Joe
Ellen Joe is a diligent member of Victoria Housekeeping Co.
- Chinese VA: Xiao Qingyuan
- English VA: Giselle Fernandez
- Japanese VA: Shion Wakayama
Grace Howard
Grace is a caring and intelligent member of Belobog Heavy Industries who’s valued by her coworkers for her optimistic demeanor in challenging situations.
- Chinese VA: Xiao Gan
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Haruka Shiraishi
Hoshimi Miyabi
Hoshimi Miyabi, from Section Six leads Hollow Special Operations, wields swords and represents the renowned martial arts family from New Eridu in ZZZ.
- Chinese VA: Du Mingya
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Ami Koshimizu
Koleda Belobog
Koleda is the president of Belobog Heavy Industries. She carries a giant hammer and commands respect, despite her petite stature.
- Chinese VA: Mu Xueting
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Yuka Iguchi
Lucy
Lucy, also knowns as Luciana de Montefio, is a member of the Sons of Calydon. She wields a bat and brass knuckles that help her exhude an aura of strength and intimidation.
- Chinese VA: Courtney Lin
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Ayaka Asai
Nekomiya Mana
Nekomiya is a member of Cunning Hares, AKA Gentle House, known for her athleticism and trickster personality. She’s often caught in doing mischievous acts.
- Chinese VA: Hualing
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Sayuri Hara
Nicole Demara
Nicole is the leader of Cunning Hares, AKA Gentle House. She’s cunning and approaches tasks with an all-or-nothing attitude, garnering both praise and caution from everyone around.
- Chinese VA: Chen Tingting
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Yu Serizawa
Piper Wheel
Piper Wheel of the Sons of Calydon carries a large axe, striking fear in the hearts of those who stand against her.
- Chinese VA: Suzie Yeung
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Manaka Iwami
- Korean: Son Jung-min
Soldier 11
Soldier 11 is a loyal, diligent member of Obol Squad who strives to excel in her duties.
- Chinese VA: Chen Yu
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Yukiyo Fujii
Soukaku
Soukaku from Section Six stands out for her strength in combat and also for her aversion to food wastage.
- Chinese VA: Liu Wen
- English VA: N/A
- Japanese VA: Machico
Von Lycaon
Von Lycaon is a trusted, diligent attendant at Victoria Housekeeping Co. known for his gentlemanly demeanor and unwavering dedication to his duties.
- Chinese VA: Wang Yuhang
- English VA: Nicholas Thurkettle
- Japanese VA: Chikahiro Kobayashi
- Korean: Jang Min-hyuk
Wise
Wise is one of the two playable non-combat protagonists of Zenless Zone Zero, together with his sister Belle. You choose who to play between them at the start, with the other becoming their assistant.
- Chinese: Lin Jing
- English: Stephen Fu
- Japanese: Abe Atsushi
- Korean: Lee Sang-ho
Zhu Yuan
Zhu Yuan is the leader of Public Security’s Criminal Investigation Special Response Team.
- Chinese VA: Mace
- English VA: Alaina Wis
- Japanese VA: Marina Inoue
- Korean: Lee Joo-eun