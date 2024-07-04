Zenless Zone Zero – All ZZZ voice actors and cast

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest free-to-play action RPG from HoYoverse that launched on July 4. You navigate a beautifully detailed world, controlling a trio of streetwear-clad agents while engaging in dynamic combat.

Between battles and puzzle-solving, you progress through labyrinthine levels and participate in social activities that add depth to the characters and story. ZZZ’s diverse character cast is brought to life by its voice actors, so here’s full the Zenless Zone Zero VA cast list.

All ZZZ characters and voice actors, listed

Alexandrina

Zenless Zone Zero Agent description of Alexandrina, also known as Rina. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alexandrina—also known as Rina—is an elegant and powerful member of Victoria Housekeeping Co., with a musical flair.

Chinese VA: Zhang Ruoyu

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Satomi Arai

Anby Demara

Zenless Zone Zero Agent description of Anby, one of the first agents players see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The mysterious member of Cunning Hares, AKA Gentle House, known for her efficiency in combat and reliance on Nicole for emotional support.

Chinese VA: Yanning

English VA: Sam Slade

Japanese VA: Atsumi Tanezaki

Korean: Kim Bo-na

Anton Ivanov

Zenless Zone Zero Agent description of Anton. Screenshot by Dot Esports

He’s a senior staff member at Belobog Heavy Industries, recognized for his brash outward appearance contrasted with his sweet demeanor.

Chinese VA: Xiao Zhai

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Shinichiro Kamio

Belle

Belle in one of the first cutscenes in ZZZ. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Belle is one of the two playable non-combat protagonists of Zenless Zone Zero, together with her brother Wise. You choose who to play between them at the start, with the other becoming their assistant.

Chinese VA:

English VA: Courtney Steele

Japanese VA: Sakaya Senbongi

korean: Lee Sae-ah

Ben Bigger

Zenless Zone Zero Agent description of Ben. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ben Bigger, from Belobog Heavy Industries, stands out with his combat skills and penchant for mathematics—and love for fish.

Chinese VA: Meng Xianglong

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Kenji Hamada

Billy Kid

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window of Billy Kid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The handsome cyborg from Cunning Hares. He’s known for his custom-made revolvers and passion for TV—and his explosive charm.

Chinese VA: Chen Runqiu

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Yū Hayashi

Corin Wickes

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on Corin. creenshot by Dot Esports

Often praised for her dedication to work, Corin Wickes, of Victoria Housekeeping Co. is a diligent but shy character in ZZZ.

Chinese VA: Mu Fei

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Hiromi Igarashi

Ellen Joe

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on Ellen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ellen Joe is a diligent member of Victoria Housekeeping Co.

Chinese VA: Xiao Qingyuan

English VA: Giselle Fernandez

Japanese VA: Shion Wakayama

Grace Howard

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on Grace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grace is a caring and intelligent member of Belobog Heavy Industries who’s valued by her coworkers for her optimistic demeanor in challenging situations.

Chinese VA: Xiao Gan

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Haruka Shiraishi

Hoshimi Miyabi

Zenless Zone Zero Agent preview of the upcoming samurai Hoshimi. Image via HoYoLAB

Hoshimi Miyabi, from Section Six leads Hollow Special Operations, wields swords and represents the renowned martial arts family from New Eridu in ZZZ.

Chinese VA: Du Mingya

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Ami Koshimizu

Koleda Belobog

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on Koleda and her hammer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Koleda is the president of Belobog Heavy Industries. She carries a giant hammer and commands respect, despite her petite stature.

Chinese VA: Mu Xueting

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Yuka Iguchi

Lucy

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on Luciana de Montefio. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lucy, also knowns as Luciana de Montefio, is a member of the Sons of Calydon. She wields a bat and brass knuckles that help her exhude an aura of strength and intimidation.

Chinese VA: Courtney Lin

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Ayaka Asai

Nekomiya Mana

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on Nekomiya. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nekomiya is a member of Cunning Hares, AKA Gentle House, known for her athleticism and trickster personality. She’s often caught in doing mischievous acts.

Chinese VA: Hualing

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Sayuri Hara

Nicole Demara

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on Nicole, one of the very first agens players encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nicole is the leader of Cunning Hares, AKA Gentle House. She’s cunning and approaches tasks with an all-or-nothing attitude, garnering both praise and caution from everyone around.

Chinese VA: Chen Tingting

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Yu Serizawa

Piper Wheel

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on Piper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Piper Wheel of the Sons of Calydon carries a large axe, striking fear in the hearts of those who stand against her.

Chinese VA: Suzie Yeung

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Manaka Iwami

Korean: Son Jung-min

Soldier 11

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on S-tier Soldier 11. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soldier 11 is a loyal, diligent member of Obol Squad who strives to excel in her duties.

Chinese VA: Chen Yu

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Yukiyo Fujii

Soukaku

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on Soukaku .Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soukaku from Section Six stands out for her strength in combat and also for her aversion to food wastage.

Chinese VA: Liu Wen

English VA: N/A

Japanese VA: Machico

Von Lycaon

Zenless Zone Zero Agent window on S-tier agent Lyacon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Von Lycaon is a trusted, diligent attendant at Victoria Housekeeping Co. known for his gentlemanly demeanor and unwavering dedication to his duties.

Chinese VA: Wang Yuhang

English VA: Nicholas Thurkettle

Japanese VA: Chikahiro Kobayashi

Korean: Jang Min-hyuk

Wise

Cuscene of Wise talking to Belle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wise is one of the two playable non-combat protagonists of Zenless Zone Zero, together with his sister Belle. You choose who to play between them at the start, with the other becoming their assistant.

Chinese: Lin Jing

English: Stephen Fu

Japanese: Abe Atsushi

Korean: Lee Sang-ho

Zhu Yuan

Zenless Zone Zero official website introduction of Zhu Yuan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zhu Yuan is the leader of Public Security’s Criminal Investigation Special Response Team.

Chinese VA: Mace

English VA: Alaina Wis

Japanese VA: Marina Inoue

Korean: Lee Joo-eun

