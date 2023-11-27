You might have come across it when looking at Zenless Zone Zero content.

There’s a lot of different genres in video games, and more of them rise up in conversation according to trends. ACGN is one of those new genre terms that might confuse you.

The term ACGN is often used to designate some mobile games, although it can also correspond to PC and console titles. It rose in Southeast Asia first, but it’s slowly being more and more commonly used in other parts of the world, too. It originated in parts of the entertainment industry outside gaming, but can also designate a specific kind of video game.

Confused? Here’s what the ACGN term means in video games.

What does ACGN stand for in video games?

ACGN = for the weebs. Image via HoYoverse

In general, ACGN stands for Anime, Comic, Game, Short Novel. It’s often seen to describe mobile games, in addition to other entertainment services. It might be due to the fact that it first originated from Southeast Asia, the biggest mobile games market in the world. The first occurrence of that word might have been seen in Taiwan.

ACGN refers to digital pop culture trends that are all linked by some common points, appealing to the same audience. It includes anime and manga, cosplay, video games, or other entertainment services from that subculture.

It’s a marketing term generally used to designate the audience targeted by products. Among recent games, HoYoverse’s mobile gacha Zenless Zone Zero was described by the developer as an ACGN.

The most obvious ACGN element about it is the anime design, as well as the gacha mechanics. Generally, all HoYoverse games, including Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, can be put in the ACGN category. They all appeal to a specific audience: fans of digital subcultures, and particularly of Asian trends in those markets.

Still, the term is used in many different situations, which makes its definition challenging to determine precisely. Its use will likely evolve over time, but it’s now reached the mainstream audience in all parts of the world, so you will see it more often in the coming years.